NFL Network's Michael Irvin under fire for sexual battery allegations



Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is interviewed during a media availability at the NFL Network studios in Culver City, Calif. Police in Florida confirmed Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that authorities are investigating sexual battery allegations made by a woman against Irvin. He has not been charged with anything.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is under investigation for sexual battery in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, Irvin’s name was listed on a sexual battery incident report. The alleged incident took place on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Irvin was involved in lawsuit in 2011 accusing him of sexual assault. The woman and Irvin ultimately settled.

As the sport waits for more details to emerge around one of the biggest personalities on the league-owned network, it’s time to wonder what the NFL Network will do.

Two allegations of sexual assault or sexual battery in the span of six years are troublesome–regardless of how this particular case ends up. If Irvin is completely innocent, the network could stand by him the way they did years ago. Or the NFL Network could soon look to move on from a person that has a history of off-the-field issues.

Irvin bullish on Eagles

Irvin was arrested on a drug possession charge in 2001. In 2005, Irvin–working for ESPN at the time–was cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. ESPN suspended him for two days’ worth of NFL shows.

The NFL Network fired former defensive star Warren Sapp following an arrest for soliciting a prostitute and assault 2015. Recently, the network suspended analyst Brian Baldinger for six months without pay for suggesting the Eagles put a “bounty” on a Cowboys player last season.

