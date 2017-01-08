NFL Playoffs 2017: Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, LIVE SCORE UPDATES and stats, AFC Wild Card (1/8/17)



The sixth-seeded Miami Dolphins meet the third-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC North champions, in an AFC Wild Card playoff game on Sunday, January 8, 2017 (1/8/17), at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., as the NFL Playoffs continue.

The Dolphins are led by QB Ryan Tannehill (19 TD passes), RB Jay Ajayi and WR Jarvis Landry. The Steelers are led by QB Ben Roethlisberger (29 TD passes), RB Le’veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown.

Here are our picks and predictions on the game.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute scoring and stats here throughout the game. Check the scoreboard above and click on the stats link.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Miami Dolphins (10-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)

What: AFC Wild Card playoff game

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Time: 1:05 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Livestream: NFL GamePass (subscription)

Line: Pittsburgh -10

Game notes:

DOLPHINS: Have 20-20 (.500) all-time postseason record. 1st postseason appearance since 2008 season…Club had 2 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: DT NDAMUKONG SUH (5th) & DE CAMERON WAKE (5th)…QB RYAN TANNEHILL aims for 3rd consecutive game vs. Pit. with 95+ rating. QB MATT MOORE passed for 8 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 106.5 rating in past 3 starts. Has 469 pass yards (234.5 per game) with 6 TDs in 2 road starts in 2016…RB JAY AJAYI is 1 of 4 players in NFL history with 3 games of 200+ rush yards in single season, joining EARL CAMPBELL (4 in 1980), O.J. SIMPSON (3 in 1973) & TIKI BARBER (3 in 2005). Rushed for 204 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting, 3rd most rush yards by any player vs. Pit. since 1960. Ranked 4th in NFL with 1,272 rush yards. Had 39 rushes of 10+ yards, 3rd most in NFL. RB KENYAN DRAKE is 1st rookie in team history with 2+ rush TDs (2) & KR-TD…WR JARVIS LANDRY led team with 94 catches & 1,136 rec. yards. Since entering league in 2014, has 288 catches, tied for most by player in 1st 3 seasons in NFL history (ODELL BECKHAM JR.). Joins Beckham as 1 of 2 players in NFL history with 80+ catches in each of 1st 3 seasons. Is 6th player in team history with consecutive 1,000-yard rec. seasons. WR KENNY STILLS led team with career-high 9 TD catches. Aims for 5th in row with rec. TD. Had 8 TD catches of 20+ yards, tied for most in NFL…DE Wake has 10.5 sacks, 4 FFs & INT in past 11. Tied for 3rd in NFL with 5 FFs & ranked 3rd in AFC with 11.5 sacks. Has 2 sacks & FF in past 3 vs. Pit. In 2 career postseason games with Det., DT Suh has 2.5 sacks & 2 TFL. Since 2010, ranks 2nd among NFL DTs with 94 TFL & 3rd with 47 sacks. LB KIKO ALONSO led team with 115 tackles. CB BYRON MAXWELL started for Sea. in Super Bowls XLVIII & XLIX. In past 4 postseason games, has 15 tackles, INT & FF. Was only NFL player with 4+ FFs (4) & 2+ INTs (2) in 2016.

STEELERS: Have 34-23 all-time postseason record, tied with Dallas (34) for most total playoff wins all-time. Rank 5th all-time in postseason win pct. (.596).Have won 7 division titles since 2002, 5th most in NFL…Club had 5 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: RB LE’VEON BELL (2nd), WR ANTONIO BROWN (5th), G DAVID DE CASTRO (2nd), C MAURKICE POUNCEY (5th) & QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER (5th)…QB Roethlisberger is 10th QB in NFL history with 300+ pass TDs (301).Ranked 6th in NFL with 29 pass TDs. Has 11-6 (.647) career postseason record & is tied for 7th in postseason winning pct. by starting QB (min. 15 starts). Is 1 of 12 QBs in NFL history with multiple Super Bowl wins…RB Bell has rushed for 835 yards (139.2 per game) & 6 TDs in his past 6. Led NFL with 157.0 scrimmage yards per game avg., 3rd highest in NFL history.Ranked 3rd in NFL with 1,884 scrimmage yards (1,268 rush, 616 rec.) & 5th in rush yards (1,268). RB DE ANGELO WILLIAMS had rush TD & rec. TD last week…WR Brown ranked 2nd in NFL with 106 catches & tied for 2nd with 12 TD catches. His 481 receptions in past 4 seasons are most of any 4-year span in NFL history. Is 1 of 2 in NFL history (MARVIN HARRISON) with 4 consecutive 100-catch seasons. Has 5 career seasons with 1,000+ rec. yards, 2nd most in team history. Aims for 3rd consecutive postseason game with 100+ rec. yards…LB JAMES HARRISON is franchise leader with 81.5 sacks. Aims for 3rd consecutive postseason game with sack. Has 9 TFL & 6 sacks in past 8 postseason games. LB LAWRENCE TIMMONS has 4 career seasons with 100+ tackles, 2+ sacks & 2+ INTs, most in franchise history. LB RYAN SHAZIER set career-highs with 3 INTs & 3 FFs. Was only NFL player with 3+ sacks (3.5), 3+ INTs (3) & 3+ FFs (3) in 2016. CB ARTIE BURNS tied for 1st among NFL rookies with 3 INTs. — NFL Communications

