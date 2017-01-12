NFL Playoffs 2017: Point spreads, picks, predictions for AFC, NFC Divisional Round games on Saturday, Sunday



Welcome to the best weekend of the NFL postseason.

With 17 regular season weeks and Wild Card weekend in the books, the best four matchups of the playoffs await–featuring four rematches from the regular season.

Consider this a one-stop shop guide to picking every (or at least the majority) game correctly:

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5)

Saturday, Jan. 14, 4:35 p.m. EST

It’s payback time. In Week 6, these teams did battle in Seattle. What commenced was one of the most entertaining–and controversial–games of the regular season. Seattle walked away 26-24 victors, but not without questions surrounding a non-call on a potential game-changing pass interference on Richard Sherman in coverage of Julio Jones. The Falcons felt they were the better team that day. They will be on Saturday in their building. THE PICK: Falcons.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-16)

Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:15 p.m. EST

This is the biggest point spread in the Divisional Round since the 15-1 Vikings hosted the Arizona Cardinals following the 1998 season. The score of that game: Vikings 41, Cardinals 21. Don’t be afraid of the huge spread. It’s there for a reason. With two weeks to prepare, Bill Belichick’s defense will have a plan for Brock Osweiler and Co. THE PICK: Patriots.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 1:05 p.m. EST

How fast football fans forget. As soon as last week’s Dolphins-Steelers game ended, support started flying toward the Steelers for this No. 2 vs. No. 3 battle in the AFC bracket. Never mind that Ben Roethlisberger limped off the field last week, Pittsburgh dominated a rookie quarterback, that this game is in Kansas City or the most overlooked trend in modern NFL history: Andy Reid off the bye. Including the postseason, the Chiefs coach is 19-2 (including 3-0 in the postseason) off a bye. Pittsburgh is good. Kansas City is better–and has a coach that dominates in this spot. THE PICK: Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-4)

Sunday, Jan. 15, 4:40 p.m. EST

Easily the toughest game of the weekend to call. The great Aaron Rodgers (22 TD, 0 INT last 8 games) vs. the best team in the NFC. If Dallas’ rested offensive line can control the line of scrimmage, Ezekiel Elliott will do the rest and keep Rodgers off the field. If not, the best quarterback in the sport will put Green Bay one game from a Super Bowl. Take the points, but expect it to come down a fourth-quarter field goal. Of the two kickers, Dallas’ Dan Bailey is the much better bet to come up clutch. THE PICK: Packers.

