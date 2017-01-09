NFL Playoffs 2017: UPDATED Divisional Round schedule, dates, times, games, TV, channel



The best weekend of the NFL schedule is on tap.

With Wild Card weekend in the books, here’s the full schedule for Divisional Playoff weekend–including times, dates and television networks.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

NFC

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

TIME: 4:35 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

WHAT TO KNOW: This will be a rematch of a Week 7 battle between two eventual playoff teams. Seattle escaped with a 26-24 win, but the game was marred by a non-call on a controversial pass interference debate on Richard Sherman.

AFC

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

TIME: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV: CBS

WHAT TO KNOW: Texans head coach Bill O’Brien will go up against the quarterback he once coached (Tom Brady) and coach he worked under (Bill Belichick). New England will be a big favorite in Vegas.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

TIME: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

WHAT TO KNOW: The hottest team in the AFC (Pittsburgh has won eight straight–including a Wild Card weekend win over the Dolphins) vs. a coach (Andy Reid) historically great with a bye week to prepare. Despite Kansas City’s home field advantage, this game could feature a road favorite or pick ’em line.

NFC

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

TIME: 4:40 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

WHAT TO KNOW: The game of the weekend. Dallas, back in the spotlight as the best team in the conference, will welcome in a battle-tested contender with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

