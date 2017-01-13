NFL playoffs TV schedule: Packers vs. Falcons, Steelers vs. Patriots, date, time, channel, livestream, betting line for NFC, AFC Championship
The Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC Championship with a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
They will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the conference championship.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots await the winner of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship.
The Steelers (13-5) needed to hold off a last-ditch threat by the Chiefs (12-5) before advancing to face New England next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Patriots won at Pittsburgh 27-16, but Ben Roethlisberger was injured and didn’t play.
“I think it’s going to be a showdown,” Bell said. “Two great quarterbacks going head to head. Two of the best teams in the AFC. It’s time to settle it next week.”
Since 2001, the Patriots and Steelers have combined to win nine AFC titles.
Spencer Ware’s 1-yard touchdown run took Kansas City within 18-16. The Chiefs at first converted the 2-pointer to tie it, but tackle Eric Fisher — the first overall selection in the 2013 draft — was penalized for holding. The next try failed.
Here’s the updated NFL playoff schedule and results:
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston 27, Oakland 14
Seattle 26, Detroit 6
Sunday, Jan. 8
Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12
Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta 36, Seattle 20
New England 34, Houston 16
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay 34, Dallas 31
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC
Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m., FOX, Fox Sports Go
AFC
Pittsburgh–Kansas City winner at New England, 6:40 p.m., CBS, NFL GamePass
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 29
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 5
At Houston
Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., FOX
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
