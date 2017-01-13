NFL playoffs TV schedule: Packers vs. Falcons, Steelers vs. Patriots, date, time, channel, livestream, betting line for NFC, AFC Championship



The Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC Championship with a 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

They will meet the Atlanta Falcons in the conference championship.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots await the winner of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship.

The Steelers (13-5) needed to hold off a last-ditch threat by the Chiefs (12-5) before advancing to face New England next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Patriots won at Pittsburgh 27-16, but Ben Roethlisberger was injured and didn’t play.

“I think it’s going to be a showdown,” Bell said. “Two great quarterbacks going head to head. Two of the best teams in the AFC. It’s time to settle it next week.”

Since 2001, the Patriots and Steelers have combined to win nine AFC titles.

Spencer Ware’s 1-yard touchdown run took Kansas City within 18-16. The Chiefs at first converted the 2-pointer to tie it, but tackle Eric Fisher — the first overall selection in the 2013 draft — was penalized for holding. The next try failed.

Here’s the updated NFL playoff schedule and results:

All Times EST

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston 27, Oakland 14

Seattle 26, Detroit 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12

Green Bay 38, N.Y. Giants 13

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta 36, Seattle 20

New England 34, Houston 16

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay 34, Dallas 31

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC

Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m., FOX, Fox Sports Go

AFC

Pittsburgh–Kansas City winner at New England, 6:40 p.m., CBS, NFL GamePass

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 29

At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 5

At Houston

Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., FOX

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:44:33 +0000