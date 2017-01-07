NFL Playoffs TV schedule: What time, channel is New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, NFC Wild Card (1/8/17)? Livestream, betting line, injury report



The fifth-seeded New York Giants take on the fourth-seeded Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, January 8, 2017 (1/8/17), as the NFL Playoffs continue.

The Giants are led by quarterback Eli Manning, who has thrown for 4,027 yards, 26 TDs and 16 interceptions, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has caught 10 TD passes. The Packers are led by QB Aaron Rodgers, who has 40 TD passes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: New York Giants (11-5) at Green Bay Packers (10-6)

What: NFC Wild Card playoff game

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Line: Green Bay -4.5

Injury report:

NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS – GIANTS: DNP: DE Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle). LIMITED: TE Jerell Adams (shoulder), S Nat Berhe (concussion), CB Janoris Jenkins (back), DE Owamagbe Odighizuwa (hamstring), CB Coty Sensabaugh (ankle). FULL: G Bobby Hart (forearm). PACKERS: DNP: LB Julius Peppers (not injury related), CB Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion), RB James Starks (concussion), LB Joe Thomas (back). LIMITED: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), G T.J. Lang (foot), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (knee). FULL: T Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), RB Aaron Ripkowski (hamstring), T Jason Spriggs (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (knee).

Game notes:

TEAMS MEET for 8th time in postseason & 1st since 1/15/12 (Div.). NYG have won past 2 playoff meetings. GB leads all-time playoff series 4-3. GB leads all-time series, including postseason, 32-26-2. Teams have split past 6 meetings.

GIANTS: Earned playoff berth for 1st time since 2011 & 1st under head coach BEN MC ADOO. McAdoo spent 8 seasons with GB (2006-13) & was team’s QB coach in 2012 & 2013. Team’s 32nd playoff appearance, tied for most in NFL history…Giants had 4 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. (3rd), S LANDON COLLINS (1st), ST DWAYNE HARRIS (1st) & CB JANORIS JENKINS (1st)…QB ELI MANNING passed for 4,027 yards, franchise-record 6th season with 4,000+ pass yards. Has 320 career TD passes, 7th most all-time. Became 7th player in NFL history with 4,000+ career completions (4,072). In past 4 playoff games, has 1,219 pass yards (304.8 per game), 9 TDs & 1 INT for 103.3 rating. Is 2-0 at GB in postseason…RB RASHAD JENNINGS had 794 scrimmage yards, 4th consecutive season with 750+ scrimmage yards. Rookie RB PAUL PERKINS had 102 rush yards in Week 17, 1st career 100-yard game…WR Beckham ranked 3rd in NFL with 101 receptions & 1,367 rec. yards. Has 90+ receptions, 1,300+ yards & 10+ TDs in all 3 NFL seasons. Has 288 career receptions, tied for most in player’s 1st 3 seasons in NFL history (JARVIS LANDRY). WR STERLING SHEPARD ranked 2nd among NFL rookies in receptions (65) & rec. yards (683). Had 8 TD catches, tied for 3rd most by rookie in NYG history. In past 2 playoff games, WR VICTOR CRUZ has 14 receptions for 167 yards & TD…DE OLIVIER VERNON led team with 8.5 sacks. Has 6+ sacks in past 4 seasons. In 2 career meetings, has 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks & FF. S Collins led team with 125 tackles, most by safety in franchise history. Is only NFL player with 5+ INTs (5) & 4+ sacks (4). CB DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE led team with 6 INTs, 2nd career season with 6+ INTs. Ranked 2nd in NFL with 21 PD. Since 2015, CB Jenkins tied for 2nd in NFC with 34 PD.

Giants ultimate 53-man playoff roster

PACKERS: Have won 13 NFL championships, most all-time. Team’s .604 postseason winning pct. (32-21) is best in NFL history among teams with 50+ games played. This is team’s 32nd playoff appearance, tied for most in NFL history…MIKE MC CARTHY has led team to playoffs in 9 of his 11 seasons as head coach…Packers had 3 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: S HA HA CLINTON-DIX (1st), G T.J. LANG (1st) & QB AARON RODGERS (6th)…QB Rodgers has 98.2 postseason passer rating, 5th best in NFL history. In 5 career meetings, incl. playoffs, has 1,515 pass yards (303 per game) with 13 TDs & 5 INTs for 93.7 rating. Led NFL with 40 pass TDs, 1st time leading league in TD passes…RB TY MONTGOMERY has 3 rush TDs in past 4. In past 6, is 6-0 with 15 pass TDs, 0 INTs & 121.0 rating…WR JORDY NELSON led NFL with 14 TD catches & ranked 6th with 1,257 rec. yards. Has 3 seasons with 13+ rec. TDs, tied for 4th most in NFL history. In past 3 meetings, has 226 rec. yards & 2 TDs. WR DAVANTE ADAMS ranked 2nd on team in receptions (75), rec. yards (997) & TD catches (12). Has 5 rec. TDs in past 5 at home. WR RANDALL COBB has rec. TD in 2 of past 3 playoff games. Had 9 receptions for 108 yards in last meeting…LB JULIUS PEPPERS has 143.5 career sacks, 5th most since 1982. In past 4 postseason games, has 3.5 sacks & 2 FFs. Is only player in NFL history with 100+ sacks & 10+ INTs (11). LB CLAY MATTHEWS has 10 career postseason sacks, most in franchise history. Has 5+ sacks in all 8 NFL seasons. LB NICK PERRY led team with career-high 11 sacks. LB MIKE NEAL had 2 sacks & FF in last postseason game. S Clinton-Dix has 3 INTs in 4 career playoff games. Led team with 5 INTs. CB MICAH HYDE has 3 INTs in past 4. S MORGAN BURNETT led team with 91 tackles. — NFL Communications

