NFL Playoffs TV schedule: What time, channel is Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans, AFC Wild Card (1/1/17), livestream, betting line, injury report



The fifth-seeded Oakland Raiders meet the fourth-seeded Houston Texans, AFC South champions, in an AFC wild card game as the NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 7, 2017 (1/7/17).

In a matchup of backup quarterbacks, the Texans, who will host the game at NRG Stadium in Houston, have lost starting quarterback Tom Savage and will start Brock Osweiler.

The Raiders, without injured Derek Carr and backup Matt McGloin, will start rookie third-stringer Connor Cook.

Here are our picks and predictions on the game.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Oakland Raiders (12-4) at Houston Texans (9-7)

What: AFC Wild Card playoff game

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 4:35 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN

Line: Houston -3.5

Game notes:

RAIDERS: Making 1st playoff appearance since 2002 season. Aim for 1st playoff win since 1/19/03 (vs. Ten. in AFC Championship). Won 12 games for 1st time since 2000…Club had 7 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: QB DEREK CARR (2nd), WR AMARI COOPER (2nd), C RODNEY HUDSON (1st), DE KHALIL MACK (2nd), S REGGIE NELSON (2nd), G KELECHI OSEMELE (1st), T DONALD PENN (2nd)…QB MATT MC GLOIN passed for 3 TDs & 105.9 rating in only start vs. Hou. (11/17/13). Has 5 pass TDs vs. 3 INTs in 5 career road starts. Rookie QB CONNOR COOK passed for 150 yards & TD in NFL debut in Week 17…RB LATAVIUS MURRAY ranked 5th in NFL with 12 rush TDs, most by Raider since 1990. Had 92 scrimmage yards (33 rush, 59 rec.) in last meeting. Rookie RB JALEN RICHARD had rec. TD in last meeting. Ranked 5th among NFL rookies with 491 rush yards…WR Cooper is 1 of 3 players in NFL history with 70+ receptions, 1,000 rec. yards & 5 TD catches in each of 1st 2 seasons. Had rec. TD in last meeting. Ranked 3rd in AFC with 1,153 rec. yards, most by Raider since JERRY RICE (1,211) in 2002. In 8 career postseason games, WR MICHAEL CRABTREE has 516 rec. yards & 4 rec. TDs. Led team with career-high 89 catches & tied for 4th in AFC with 8 rec. TDs in 2016…DE Mack has 10 sacks, 11 TFL, 5 FFs, 3 FRs & INT-TD in past 11. Is 1st Raider with 10+ sacks in back-to-back seasons since 2005-06 (DERRICK BURGESS). Leads NFL with 26 sacks since 2015. S Nelson had sack in last postseason game (1/9/16 WC with Cin.). Is active leader with 35 INTs since 2007. LB MALCOLM SMITH was named Super Bowl XLVIII MVP with Sea. after recording 69-yard INT-TD & FR vs. Den. LB BRUCE IRVIN has 1.5 sacks in past 3 postseason games (with Sea.). Smith & Irvin have each appeared in 2 of past 3 Super Bowls (XLVIII, XLIX).

TEXANS: Won consecutive AFC South titles for 2nd time in franchise history (2011-12). Are 2-1 at home in postseason… QB BROCK OSWEILER earned SB ring with Den. last season. Is 6-1 as starter at home in 2016. Completed 35 of 51 passes (68.6 pct.) for 308 yards in only career start vs. Oak. (12/13/15 with Den.)…RB LAMAR MILLER has 4 rush TDs in his past 3 vs. Oak. Ranked 6th in AFC with 1,073 rush yards. Has 7th most rush yards in single season in franchise history. RB ALFRED BLUE rushed for 99 yards in last playoff game (1/9/16 WC vs. KC)…WR DE ANDRE HOPKINS is 1 of 9 in NFL history with 50+ catches & 800+ rec. yards in each of 1st 4 seasons. Has most receptions (317) by player in 1st 4 career seasons in franchise history. Led team with 78 catches & 954 rec. yards. TE C.J. FIEDOROWICZ had 54 catches in 2016, tied for 4th most by TE in Texans’ history. WR-PR WILL FULLER ranked 3rd among NFL rookies with 635 rec. yards. Was 1 of 2 NFL rookies with rec. TD (2) & PR-TD (1) this season…DE JADEVEON CLOWNEY was named to 1st career Pro Bowl. Ranked 2nd among AFC DEs with 16 TFL. Had career-high 6 sacks. Has 4 TFL, 3 sacks & FF in his past 3. LB BRIAN CUSHING is franchise leader with 648 tackles. Had 13 tackles & INT in last postseason game (1/9/16 WC). S QUINTIN DEMPS led team & tied for 2nd in NFL with 6 INTs. Aims for 5th in row with INT. LB BENARDRICK MC KINNEY was only NFL player with 125+ tackles (129) & 5+ sacks (5) in 2016. LB WHITNEY MERCILUS had franchise postseason record 3 sacks in last postseason game (1/9/16 WC). Has 3 sacks in past 4. Led team with 7.5 sacks. CB A.J. BOUYE led team with 16 PD. — NFL Communications

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Published at Fri, 06 Jan 2017 15:00:39 +0000