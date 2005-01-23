NFL Playoffs TV schedule: What time, channel is Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots (1/22/17)? AFC Championship livestream, watch online



The Pittsburgh Steelers, after playoff victories over the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, meet the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 (1/22/17) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The winner advances to meet the NFC Champion in Super Bowl LI (51) in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.

The Patriots, who has a first-round bye, are coming off a decisive victory over the Houston Texans.

Here are our picks and predictions on the game.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

What: AFC Championship Game

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Time: 6:40 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS and NFL GamePass (subscriptions required)

Line: Steelers -5.5

Injury report:

Game capsule:

TEAMS MEET for 5th time in postseason, incl. 3rd time in AFC Championship Game. Patriots defeated Steelers 41-27 in AFC CG on 1/23/05. Pit. leads all-time series 15-14 (incl. playoffs). NE defeated Pit. 27-16 in Week 7 (10/23/16).

When is Super Bowl LI?

STEELERS: Have 36-23 all-time postseason record, most playoff wins all-time. Rank 4th all-time in postseason win pct. (.610). Have won 7 division titles since 2002…Club had 5 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: RB LE’VEON BELL (2nd), WR ANTONIO BROWN (5th), G DAVID DE CASTRO (2nd), C MAURKICE POUNCEY (5th) & QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER (5th)…QB Roethlisberger is 3-1 as starting QB in AFC CG. Has 13-6 (.684) career postseason record, 5th highest postseason winning pct. by starting QB (min. 15 starts) in NFL history. Is 1 of 12 QBs in NFL history with multiple Super Bowl wins. Ranks 9th all-time in career pass TDs (301)…RB Bell had franchise postseason-record 170 rush yards last week. Has 337 rush yards in past 2 playoff games, 3rd highest total over 2-game span in single postseason. Has rushed for 1,172 yards (146.5 per game) & 8 TDs in his past 8 (incl. playoffs). Led NFL with 157.0 scrimmage yards per game avg., 3rd highest in NFL history. Ranked 3rd in NFL with 1,884 scrimmage yards (1,268 rush, 616 rec.) & 5th in rush yards (1,268)…WR Brown had 108 rec. yards last week. Has 232 rec. yards & 2 TD catches in past 2. Is 1 of 2 players in NFL postseason history with 100+ rec. yards in 4 consecutive games. Ranked 2nd in NFL with 106 catches & tied for 2nd with 12 TD catches. His 481 receptions in past 4 seasons are most of any 4-year span in NFL history. Is 1 of 2 in NFL history (MARVIN HARRISON) with 4 consecutive 100-catch seasons. Has 5 career seasons with 1,000+ rec. yards, 2nd most in team history…LB JAMES HARRISON has 2.5 sacks & FF in past 2 postseason games. Aims for 5th consecutive postseason game with sack. Has 13 TFL & 8.5 sacks in past 10 playoff games. LB LAWRENCE TIMMONS had 11 tackles in last meeting. Has 4 career seasons with 100+ tackles, 2+ sacks & 2+ INTs, most in franchise history. LB RYAN SHAZIER aims for 3rd consecutive postseason game with INT. Was only NFL player with 3+ sacks (3.5), 3+ INTs (3) & 3+ FFs (3) in 2016. Rookie CB ARTIE BURNS had FR last week. Tied for NFL rookie lead with 3 INTs…K CHRIS BOSWELL made NFL postseason record 6 FGs in Div. Rd.

PATRIOTS: Have appeared in 6 consecutive Conference Championship Games, most all-time. Have won 8 consecutive division titles, longest streak in NFL history. Since 2001, have won 4 Super Bowl titles, most in NFL. Have 30-19 (.612) all-time postseason record, 3rd highest winning pct. in playoff history…Head coach BILL BELICHICK has 24 career postseason wins, most all-time. Has won 4 Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX), tied with CHUCK NOLL for most in NFL history…Patriots had 4 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: QB TOM BRADY (12th), LB DONT’A HIGHTOWER (1st), S DEVIN MC COURTY (3rd) & ST MATTHEW SLATER (6th)…QB Brady has passed for 3,148 yards (286.1 per game) with 26 TDs vs. 3 INTs for 113.7 rating in 11 career meetings (incl. playoffs). Is 2-0 vs. Pit. in postseason. Ranks 1st all-time in postseason wins (23), passing att. (1,221), completions (756), yards (8,244) & TDs (58). Has 10 career postseason games with 300+ pass yards, most all-time. Has won 4 Super Bowls as starting QB & 3 Super Bowl MVPs, both tied for most in NFL history. Had 14.0 TD/INT ratio (28 pass TDs vs. 2 INTs), highest in NFL history (min. 20 pass TDs.)…In Div. Rd. win vs. Hou., RB DION LEWIS became 1st player in postseason history with rush TD, rec. TD & KR-TD in same game. Had 98-yard KR-TD last week, 1st postseason KR-TD in team history. RB LE GARRETTE BLOUNT rushed for 127 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting. Led NFL with franchise-record 18 rush TDs. Has 7 rush TDs in 6 career postseason games. Has rush TD in 5 of past 6 (incl. playoffs). RB JAMES WHITE had rec. TD last week. Tied for lead among NFL RBs with 5 TD catches…WR JULIAN EDELMAN had 8 catches for 137 yards last week. In past 8 playoff games, has 67 catches (8.4 per game) for 744 rec. yards (93 per game) & 2 TDs. Is franchise postseason leader with 76 catches. Has 3 seasons with 90+ catches, 2nd most in franchise history. WR CHRIS HOGAN had 4 catches for 95 yards last week…CB MALCOLM BUTLER had INT & 3 PD in last meeting. Led team with 4 INTs & 17 PD. LB ROB NINKOVICH has 6 career postseason sacks. CB LOGAN RYAN had sack & INT last week. Was only NFL CB with 90+ tackles (92), 2+ INTs (2), 1+ sack (1) & 1+ FF (1) in 2016. S DEVIN MC COURTY had INT in Div. Rd. — NFL Communications

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 21 Jan 2017 17:00:37 +0000