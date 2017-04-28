NHL 2017 Draft Lottery: What time, channel is Draft order announced (4/29/17)?



Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant is flanked by Bill Foley, left, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and George McPhee, Vegas Golden Knights general manager, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee certainly wouldn’t mind some Lady Luck to rub off on his NHL expansion franchise when it comes to how the balls drop in the league’s draft lottery on Saturday.

The NHL teams that fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will learn where they pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft when the order is drawn in the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, in Toronto. Teams such as the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and more are all in play to get a high pick in June’s Draft, where they will have the chance to take highly touted prospects suck as Nolan Patrick, Nico Hischier, Gabriel Vilardi, Casey Mittelstadt and more.

Here’s what you need to know about the NHL Draft Lottery:

What: NHL Draft Lottery

When: Saturday, April 29, 2017

Where: Toronto

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: NBC, CBC and TVA

More to know: The Lottery will feature the 14 NHL teams that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, plus a 15th team in the Las Vegas Golden Knights, which will begin play in the 2017-18 season as an expansion team. Per the expansion agreement, Las Vegas will enter the Lottery with the same odds of earning the top pick as the third-lowest team in the final NHL standings.

Here are the odds of getting the top pick for all 15 eligible teams:

Colorado Avalanche: 18.0 percent

Vancouver Canucks: 12.1 percent

Vegas Golden Knights: 10.3 percent

Arizona Coyotes: 10.3 percent

New Jersey Devils :8.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres: 7.6 percent

Detroit Red Wings: 6.7 percent

Dallas Stars: 5.8 percent

Florida Panthers: 5.4 percent

Los Angeles Kings: 4.5 percent

Carolina Hurricanes: 3.2 percent

Winnipeg Jets: 2.7 percent

Philadelphia Flyers: 2.2 percent

Tampa Bay Lightning: 1.8 percent

New York Islanders: 0.9 percent

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.