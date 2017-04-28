NHL 2017 Draft Lottery: What time, channel is Draft order announced (4/29/17)?
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant is flanked by Bill Foley, left, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, and George McPhee, Vegas Golden Knights general manager, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee certainly wouldn’t mind some Lady Luck to rub off on his NHL expansion franchise when it comes to how the balls drop in the league’s draft lottery on Saturday.
(John Locher | AP Photo)
The NHL teams that fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will learn where they pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft when the order is drawn in the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, in Toronto. Teams such as the Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and more are all in play to get a high pick in June’s Draft, where they will have the chance to take highly touted prospects suck as Nolan Patrick, Nico Hischier, Gabriel Vilardi, Casey Mittelstadt and more.
Here’s what you need to know about the NHL Draft Lottery:
What: NHL Draft Lottery
When: Saturday, April 29, 2017
Where: Toronto
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC, CBC and TVA
More to know: The Lottery will feature the 14 NHL teams that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, plus a 15th team in the Las Vegas Golden Knights, which will begin play in the 2017-18 season as an expansion team. Per the expansion agreement, Las Vegas will enter the Lottery with the same odds of earning the top pick as the third-lowest team in the final NHL standings.
Here are the odds of getting the top pick for all 15 eligible teams:
Colorado Avalanche: 18.0 percent
Vancouver Canucks: 12.1 percent
Vegas Golden Knights: 10.3 percent
Arizona Coyotes: 10.3 percent
New Jersey Devils :8.5 percent
Buffalo Sabres: 7.6 percent
Detroit Red Wings: 6.7 percent
Dallas Stars: 5.8 percent
Florida Panthers: 5.4 percent
Los Angeles Kings: 4.5 percent
Carolina Hurricanes: 3.2 percent
Winnipeg Jets: 2.7 percent
Philadelphia Flyers: 2.2 percent
Tampa Bay Lightning: 1.8 percent
New York Islanders: 0.9 percent
