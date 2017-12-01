NHL All-Star weekend 2017: Schedule of events, TV channel, time



Taylor Hall, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Patrik Laine and the rest of the 2017 NHL All-Stars will all travel to Los Angeles, California for the NHL’s All-Star weekend, starting on Friday, Jan. 27. The three-day event will end with the All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Staples Center.

Here is the full schedule of events for the NHL’s ALL-Star weekend.

All-Star Rosters

Friday, Jan. 27

* The NHL100, 9:30 p.m. EST: All-Star weekend will kick off Friday night with the unveiling of the NHL 100, the collection of the 100 greatest NHL players. The ceremony, which will be hosted by actor Jon Hamm and feature musicians John Legend, Robin Thicke and John Ondrasik, coincided with the NHL’s 100th anniversary, being celebrated throughout 2017. The NHL 100 will be broadcast on NBCSN in the United States, plus Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

Saturday, Jan. 28

* NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m. EST: The Skills Competition will be aired on NBCSN in the United States, plus CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada. It will feature six challenges: The Skills Challenge Relay, the Four Line Challenge, shooting accuracy, fastest skater, hardest shot and a shootout. The Skills Competition will be broken down into the four All-Star rosters by division, and each of the 44 All-Stars will participate in at least one event. The winning division will get to select which game and division it will play first in Sunday’s All-Star game.

NHL All-Star Game TV info

Sunday, Jan. 29

* NHL All-Star Game, 3:30 p.m., EST: Two Divisions will play a 20-minute, 3-on-3 game before the next two divisions play in another game, The two winners will meet to play for a $1 million prize in the final, another 20-minute, 3-on-3 game. Any tie games will be decided by a shootout.

The All-Star Game will be broadcast on NBC in the United States, plus CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada.

