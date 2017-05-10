NHL makes it official: Mets, Citi Field host of 2018 Winter Classic



NEW YORK — Citi Field and the Mets will play host to the 2018 Bridgestone Winter Classic on New Years day, with the Rangers squaring off against the Buffalo Sabres in the 10th anniversary of the NHL’s signature outdoor event.

It’s the second appearance in Winter Classic for both teams, with the Sabres having hosted the first one in 2008. The Rangers last played in the 2012 event, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizen’s Bank Park.

“The New York Rangers are honored to once again be a part of one of the NHL’s signature events,” Rangers President Glen Sather said in a release. “The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic represents everything that is great about our game. Playing in the Winter Classic and Stadium Series in recent years was a tremendous experience for our organization and we look forward to yet another opportunity to celebrate the game of hockey, together with all our fans, in New York City.”

Sabres president Russ Brandon added, “After hosting the first NHL Winter Classic in 2008, we are happy to be able to celebrate the 10-year anniversary by playing in the 2018 game. We look forward to participating in this marquee event and helping to promote the great game of hockey on such a large scale.”

The choice of teams wasn’t a popular one with Mets’ fans. The Islanders have a large fanbase in Queens and baseball and hockey fans alike were hoping for crosstown showdown or at least more of a local presence. While Buffalo was chosen because of the 10-year anniversary of the event, Islanders and even Devils fans were hoping for more of a local feel to the game.

@jpetrolias also: I’m glad to know that I’m not the only one who associates the Rangers-Yankees and Islanders-Mets (probs the colors) — Darian Somers (@StuffSomersSays) May 10, 2017

@DownGoesBrown Which is a joke. At least in the Devils and Islanders case their fans lived close enough to nominally be the home team — jkrdevil (@jkrdevil) May 10, 2017

@Mets@NHL@BuffaloSabres@CitiField How is this happening?! It should be the Islanders..not the rags!!! Most Mets fans are Islanders fans;the other team had Yankee St. yrs ago. — Austin Mickey (@AM_76) May 10, 2017

A SABRES HOME GAME AT CITIFIELD ABOUT 15 MINUTES FROM WHERE THE ISLANDERS WILL BUILD THEIR ARENA LOL GENIUS — Chris Genovese (@Chris_Geno_51) May 10, 2017

