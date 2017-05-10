NHL Mock Draft 2017: What happens after Devils grab Nico Hischier with No. 1 pick? A look at top 19 selections

By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

In NJ.com’s first mock draft for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick went first overall to the New Jersey Devils, with forward Halifax Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier falling to No. 2 and the Philadelphia Flyers. The two forwards are regarded as the top two picks in one order or another, So what would the draft look like with Hischier ahead of Patrick. Here is the latest NHL mock draft leading up to the NHL Draft on June 23 in Chicago. After Hischier and Patrick, how do prospects such as Casey Mittelstadt, Cody Glass, Cale Makar, Owen Tippett and Nick Suzuki shake out with the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars all holding high picks. This mock draft features the first 19 picks of the first round, based on the current teams locked into their positions.