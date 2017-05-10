NHL Mock Draft 2017: What happens after Devils grab Nico Hischier with No. 1 pick? A look at top 19 selections
Updated May 10, 2017
Posted May 10, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
In NJ.com’s first mock draft for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick went first overall to the New Jersey Devils, with forward Halifax Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier falling to No. 2 and the Philadelphia Flyers. The two forwards are regarded as the top two picks in one order or another, So what would the draft look like with Hischier ahead of Patrick. Here is the latest NHL mock draft leading up to the NHL Draft on June 23 in Chicago. After Hischier and Patrick, how do prospects such as Casey Mittelstadt, Cody Glass, Cale Makar, Owen Tippett and Nick Suzuki shake out with the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars all holding high picks. This mock draft features the first 19 picks of the first round, based on the current teams locked into their positions.
1) New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier, C/RW, Halifax (QMJHL)
The debate between him and Patrick in the top spot has been raging all winter, and here’s the arguement for why the New Jersey Devils could take Hischier No. 1. There’s no denying Hischier’s playmaking ability, which was on display for all to see at the World Junior Championships with Team Switzerland. In junior hockey, Hischier went for 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games for the Halifax Mooseheads last season, Patrick might be the more well-rounded player, but there haven’t been many knocks about Hischier, and the Devils could sorely use a dynamic offensive player to accompany Taylor Hall.
2) Philadelphia Flyers: Nolan Patrick, C, Brandon (WHL)
Patrick is touted as the more well-rounded player between him and Hischier. He boasts a bigger size at 6-3, 198-pounds, and he’s considered a strong two-way centerman with strong puck poise and offensive ability. Patrick finished with 46 points in 33 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL last season. He missed time with multiple injuries, one of the bigger red flags with taking him No. 1. But he posted 102 points in 72 games in 2015-16, and he would be a terrific consolation prize for the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 2.
