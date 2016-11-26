NHL Playoffs: Rangers vs. Canadiens RECAP, score and stats, Game 1



The 2017 NHL Playoffs began Wednesday, April 12, 2017 (4/12/17) as the New York Rangers met the Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-seven Eastern Conference series at Bell Centre in Montreal Quebec.

Check the scoreboard above for the final score and click on the stats link for game stats.

Here’e the AP recap:

MONTREAL (AP) — Tanner Glass scored in the first period and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night at Bell Centre.

Michael Grabner added an empty-net goal with 1:10 left to play.

Montreal outshot New York 16-5 in the first period, but couldn’t beat Lundqvist.

The Canadiens are looking to a avenge a six-game loss in the first round to New York in 2014, a series in which Carey Price was injured in the opening game on a hit from Chris Kreider. This time, Kreider pulled up when barreling toward Price in the first period.

Fired up by 1960s pop star Ginette Reno’s national anthem, the Canadiens were all over New York in the opening period, but it was the Rangers who struck first 9:50 on only their third shot.

Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec won a draw in his own zone, but fourth-line winger Glass pounced on it and lifted a backhand from the slot over Price’s shoulder.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Rangers (48-28-6) vs. Canadiens (47-26-9)

What: NHL Playoffs, Game 1, Eastern Conference

Format: Best-of-seven games

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

What to watch:

— The playoffs start in Ottawa and Montreal on Wednesday with the Canadiens back in the playoffs against the Rangers and the Senators hosting the Bruins. Expect tension for Montreal and New York after the teams met in a contentious 2014 Eastern Conference final.

— Also Wednesday, the Penguins host the Blue Jackets, Wild host the Blues and Oilers host the Sharks.

— The Capitals and Maple Leafs start Thursday in Washington, the Blackhawks host the Predators and Ducks host the Flames.

— Nine of the 16 playoff teams have a different coach than the one they began last season with: the Canadiens (Claude Julien), Senators (Guy Boucher), Penguins (Mike Sullivan), Blue Jackets (John Tortorella), Bruins (Bruce Cassidy), Wild (Bruce Boudreau), Blues (Mike Yeo), Ducks (Randy Carlyle) and Flames (Glen Gulutzan). Four of the past 11 Cup champions made an in-season coaching change. Montreal, Boston and St. Louis are the three teams this year to do that.

— Connor McDavid reached 100 points in the Oilers’ regular-season finale, the 28th 100-point season by a player since 2005-06.

— The Capitals and Maple Leafs have never met in a playoff series.

— Boston rookie defenseman Brandon Carlo’s status is uncertain after he was injured on a hit by Alex Ovechkin on Saturday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

