NHL scout on Devils' Miles Wood: 'He's got a lot of potential'



The emergence of Miles Wood has been one of the bright spots for the Devils during the 2016-17 season, but what does the future hold for the rookie forward?

Wood’s speed and physicality became a regular fixture in the Devils’ lineup in late November, and one NHL scout, who asked his name and organization remain anonymous, said those assets will continue to carry the rookie.

“He’s got good size, he’s got speed, he’s got a lot of potential,” the scout told NJ Advance Media. “He’s not an elite thinker, but his compete level is second to none. He’s definitely part of their future. He should be a good player for them for a lot of years.”

Miles Wood Q&A

Wood said at different points of the season that his time in Albany in October and November helped his understanding of the game and when to use his speed, something he is continues to learn.

Wood has eight goals and eight assists in 50 games this season, and his speed helped set up plenty of transition scoring chances. But the scout sees Wood as someone who will need his physicality to create dirty goals in front of net — like he does on the power play now.

“I don’t see him as a natural goal scorer, but there’s not a team in the league that doesn’t have room for guys who skate as well as him and compete as hard as him that are willing to lay it on the line all the time,” the scout continued. “He’s had a wonderful rookie year here, and he’ll need to follow it up again next year.”

Published at Mon, 20 Mar 2017 11:00:00 +0000