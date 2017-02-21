NHL trade rumors: Kevin Shattenkirk vetoes deal; Dennis Wideman on the move? Flyers, Sabres selling?

Kevin Shattenkirk

St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is regarded as the top trade target at the deadline, and one team reportedly had a deal in place to acquire the 28-year-old. According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie and the St. Louis Dispatch, the deal involved a sign-and-trade for Shattenkirk, and he would have signed a seven-year, $42 million extension with the trade. Shattenkirk reportedly declined the extension, causing the trade to fall through. The team was not confirmed, but the Dispatch speculated that it was the Tampa Bay Lightning. They also reported Shattenkirk would likely be moved as a rental if he is traded before the deadline.