Home
NHL trade rumors: Kevin Shattenkirk vetoes deal; Dennis Wideman on the move? Flyers, Sabres selling?

NHL trade rumors: Kevin Shattenkirk vetoes deal; Dennis Wideman on the move? Flyers, Sabres selling?

Devils |
nhl-florida-panthers-at-st-louis-blues-7b8906424ffe4383.jpg

NHL trade rumors: Kevin Shattenkirk vetoes deal; Dennis Wideman on the move? Flyers, Sabres selling?

Updated February 24, 2017

Posted February 24, 2017

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Fri, 24 Feb 2017 16:24:29 +0000

Related Posts