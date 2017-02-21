NHL trade rumors: Kevin Shattenkirk vetoes deal; Dennis Wideman on the move? Flyers, Sabres selling?
Updated February 24, 2017
Posted February 24, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is five days away, and trade rumors leading up to the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1 are heating up. Teams have just a few days left to become buyers or sellers at the deadline. Here are NHL trade rumors from around the league for Friday, Feb. 24, which include St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk declining another trade, plus updates from the Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and more.
Kevin Shattenkirk
St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is regarded as the top trade target at the deadline, and one team reportedly had a deal in place to acquire the 28-year-old. According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie and the St. Louis Dispatch, the deal involved a sign-and-trade for Shattenkirk, and he would have signed a seven-year, $42 million extension with the trade. Shattenkirk reportedly declined the extension, causing the trade to fall through. The team was not confirmed, but the Dispatch speculated that it was the Tampa Bay Lightning. They also reported Shattenkirk would likely be moved as a rental if he is traded before the deadline.
Jeff Curry | USA TODAY Sports
Shattenkirk for Hall shot down
Kathy Willens | AP Photo
Philadelphia Flyers
Like many teams in the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Flyers are toeing the thin line between playoff contenders and sellers at the trade deadline. The team has the assets to move, but the players want general manager Ron Hextall to stand pat. The Flyers have been tied to rumors of trading defenseman Mark Streit.
YouTube
Defenseman market
The Carolina Hurricanes sent defenseman Ron Hainsey to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a second round pick on Thursday. It’s a relatively high price for a rental defenseman on an expiring contract, but according to TSN, that could be because of the looming expansion draft. Washington Capitals GM Brian McLellan said a run of rental defenseman could be coming as teams don’t want to commit to protecting players for the expansion draft.
Mike Stone | AP Photo
Published at Fri, 24 Feb 2017 16:24:29 +0000
