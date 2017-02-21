NHL trade rumors: Should Flyers become sellers?
Updated February 22, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is less than a week away. With the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1 quickly approaching, rumors and trades continue to heat up. Teams have already become buyers and sellers, and the action will continue to grow leading up to the deadline. Here are NHL trade rumors from around the league for Wednesday, Feb. 22, with updates from the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and more.
Should Devils, Flyers sell?
The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in similar positions in the standings. Neither is completely out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, but with the trade deadline approaching, they’re toward the middle and back of the pack. The Flyers are at 63 points, three points out of the final Wild Card spot, and the Devils are at 60, six points back. CSN Philly has already argued that the Flyers should look to move some veterans at the deadline, based on the up hill battle they face, and the Devils have had veterans Kyle Quincey and P.A. Parenteau tied to trade talks.
Who could the Flyers move?
If the Flyers did go on the selling route, they have a few options in veterans to move for other assets. Philly.com’s list of potential trade targets include defensemen Mark Streit, Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz, plus goalies Steve Mason and Michal Neuvirth. The article even floated the idea of trading captain Claude Giroux, which would be much tougher, since Giroux has a contract with an AAV of $8.275 million that runs through 2022.
Asking price for Shattenkirk
The consensus top target on the trade market remains St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who has 42 points and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. But to get him, teams would need to pay up. The Ottawa Sun reported the price to acquire Shattenkirk could be a high-end prospect, a first-round pick, and possibly more.
Capitals could look for forward depth
Andre Burakovsky is expected to be sidelined until the middle of March with an injury, so the Washington Capitals could explore trade options to help fill the gap until his return, according to the Washington Post.
