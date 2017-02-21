NHL trade rumors: Should Flyers become sellers?

Should Devils, Flyers sell?

The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in similar positions in the standings. Neither is completely out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, but with the trade deadline approaching, they’re toward the middle and back of the pack. The Flyers are at 63 points, three points out of the final Wild Card spot, and the Devils are at 60, six points back. CSN Philly has already argued that the Flyers should look to move some veterans at the deadline, based on the up hill battle they face, and the Devils have had veterans Kyle Quincey and P.A. Parenteau tied to trade talks.