NHL trade rumors: Would Kyle Quincey to Penguins make sense?
Updated February 20, 2017
Posted February 20, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NHL trade deadline is nine days away, and time is ticking for teams to make moves before the 3 p.m. deadline on March 1. A busy weekend gave some teams better ideas about being buyers or sellers at the deadline, and trade rumors around players continue to swirl. Here are NHL trade rumors from around the league for Monday, Feb. 20, with updates from the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and more.
Penguins a destination for Quincey?
The Devils could be looking to shop defenseman Kyle Quincey before the deadline, with the veteran set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins were already looking for defensive help, according to Trib Live, and now with injuries to Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz over the past week, Quincey would be a logical target for added depth and insurance.
Duchene a fit for the Flyers?
The Flyers need help in the form of a top six winger or center, and Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene could be a fit, according to Dave Isaac of the Courier Post. The main obstacle for Duchene would be the price, since he has two years and $12 million left on his contract after this season.
Islanders also high on Duchene
The New York Islanders also could be in the market for a top-six forward, according to Arthur Staple of Newsday, and Duchene could fit the bill. Staple said the price on the 26-year-old Duchene would be the main obstacle, as it is for most teams. But he said the interest is there.
Defenseman Flyers could move
Depending on which direction the Flyers go at the deadline, they could have some defensive pieces to move for assets, according to Philly.com. Michael Del Zotto, Nick Schultz and Mark Streit could all have value to contenders, even though the Flyers are still in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference.
Published at Mon, 20 Feb 2017 18:54:56 +0000
