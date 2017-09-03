NHL won't send players to 2018 Winter Olympics



USA defenseman Cam Fowler (3) and USA defenseman John Carlson step on to the ice to begin the men’s quarterfinal hockey game against the Czech Republic in Bolshoy Arena at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, in Sochi, Russia.

The NHL will not send players to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the league announced on Monday.

The participation of NHL players in the 2018 Olympics was an ongoing negotiation between the league, the NHL Players’ Association and the International Olympic Committee.

According to a report from Sportsnet, the NHL approached the NHLPA about extending the current collective bargaining agreement until 2022, preventing a potential opt out for the players. But the NHLPA declined.

According to the same report, the NHL also tried to negotiate with the IOC about ways to share revenue and give the NHL more incentive to send players, but no agreement came to fruition.

Here is the NHL’s full statement on the decision to not send players to the 2018 Olympics.

“We have previously made clear that while the overwhelming majority of our clubs are adamantly opposed to disrupting the 2017-18 NHL season for purposes of accommodating Olympic participation by some NHL players, we were open to hearing from any of the other parties who might have an interest in the issue (e.g., the IOC, the IIHF, the NHLPA, etc.) as to reasons the Board of Governors might be interested in re-evaluating their strongly held views on the subject. A number of months have now passed and no meaningful dialogue has materialized. Instead, the IOC has now expressed the position that the NHL’s participation in Beijing in 2022 is conditioned on our participation in South Korea in 2018. And the NHLPA has now publicly confirmed that it has no interest or intention of engaging in any discussion that might make Olympic participation more attractive to the clubs. As a result, and in an effort to create clarity among conflicting reports and erroneous speculation, this will confirm our intention to proceed with finalizing our 2017-18 regular season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympic Winter Games. We now consider the matter officially closed.”

