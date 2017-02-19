Nicole Bass, longtime Howard Stern guest, WWE wrestler, dead at 52



Nicole Bass, a former bodybuilder, WWF wrestler and a longtime member of Howard Stern’s Wack Pack crew, has died at the age of 52, according to reports.

The Howard Stern Show mourned her passing:

The Stern Show is incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Wack Packer Nicole Bass #RIP#WeSpeakYourNamepic.twitter.com/OCOIOPnbm3 — Stern Show (@sternshow) February 18, 2017

Kristen Marrone, a friend, posted the news on Bass’ Facebook page.

“A few days ago Nicole got very sick,” Marrone said on Facebook. “She was brought into the hospital and they did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done.”

Sources told Pro Westling Sheet her official death was approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday at a hospital in New York. Bass, Pro Wrestling Sheet continued, had been rushed to a hospital and put on life support for undisclosed reasons.

Nicole’s first national exposure came via Howard Stern. A contestant on The Miss Howard Stern New Year’s Eve Pageant in 1993, she would go on to make countless appearances on Stern’s radio show.

She later went on to join the WWF at Wrestlemania XV as wrestler Sable’s bodyguard. According to the wrestling website Cageside Seats: “She feuded with Debra McMichael and became a love interest of Val Venis. She briefly aligned with Ivory before abruptly leaving the company in 1999, then suing them for sexual harassment. The suit was dismissed in 2003.”

In 2015, Bass was arrested in Queens for shoplifting $1,045 of groceries and $159 of beauty supplies from a Stop and Shop in Glendale, according to The New York Post.

Bass is one of three Howard Stern “Wack Pack” members who have died in the past year. Joey Boots, best known for coining the nickname “Baba Booey” died last December. Another popular figure, George “Crackhead Bob” Harvey, also died in 2016.

