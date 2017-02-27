NJ State Wrestling Championships Atlantic City Class of 2007
Updated March 03, 2017
Posted March 03, 2017
By Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Shore Conference dominated the NJ State Wrestling finals a decade ago, sending 12 of 26 wrestlers to the finals. Breakdown of the finalists from 2007 include: three wrestlers from Southern Regional; two wrestlers from Bergen Catholic; two from Holy Spirit; two from Ocean Township; two from Jackson, two from Jefferson and one each from Delaware Valley, South Plainfield, Toms River North, Hunterdon Central, Howell, CBA, Delbarton, Bound Brook, Hillsborough, Raritan, Camden Catholic, Belvidere, Paulsboro, Hopoatcong and Wall Township.
2007 NJ State Wrestling finals in Atlantic City
No Shore Conference wrestler was more impressive than Drew Doyle of Wall, who stunned the Boardwalk Hall crowd by pinning Paulsboro’s Demetrius Hester at the 1:10 mark of their 285-pound prequarterfinal round bout late Friday night.
285: Zack Rey of Hopatcong, dec. Drew Doyle of Wall, 4-3
Drew Doyle (Wall) almost caps off an incredible run in Atlantic City as he has top seed Zack Rey of Hopatcong (left) in trouble as he is rolled by the crowd favorite underdog in the 285-pound final bout at the 2007 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall, here. Rey won, 4-3.
285: Zack Rey of Hopatcong, dec. Drew Doyle of Wall, 4-3
Wall’s Drew Doyle smiles as he walks off the mat after losing a decision to top-ranked Zach Ray in the 285-pound final bout at the 2007 NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall, here.
