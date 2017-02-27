NJ State Wrestling Championships Atlantic City Class of 2007

NJ State Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City Class of 2007

The Shore Conference dominated the NJ State Wrestling finals a decade ago, sending 12 of 26 wrestlers to the finals. Breakdown of the finalists from 2007 include: three wrestlers from Southern Regional; two wrestlers from Bergen Catholic; two from Holy Spirit; two from Ocean Township; two from Jackson, two from Jefferson and one each from Delaware Valley, South Plainfield, Toms River North, Hunterdon Central, Howell, CBA, Delbarton, Bound Brook, Hillsborough, Raritan, Camden Catholic, Belvidere, Paulsboro, Hopoatcong and Wall Township.