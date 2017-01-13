No changes coming to Devils uniforms, report says



There will be no changes to the Devils‘ current uniform before the 2017-18 season, according to a published report.

The Record reported Monday night that despite rumors of potential changes by adidas when it becomes the official uniform supplier next season, the Devils’ logo and primary colors will remain the same.

Why McGuire isn’t worried about Zacha

There were rumors of a potential overhaul coming for the Devils’ current design, but the team never gave any indication to back up that report.

The NHL will also not have any alternate jerseys for the 2017-18 season with adidas, so the Devils will not be in line for anything new there, either.

Reebok is the current official uniform supplier of the NHL, but adidas is also the parent company of Reebok, so major changes were never expected when the NHL and adidas reached an agreement in September of 2015.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:00:00 +0000