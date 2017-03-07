No vote yet on proposed Muslim community center after three and a half hours of public meeting



BAYONNE — After more than three and a half hours of a special Zoning Board meeting, no vote has been taken to decide whether a proposed Muslim community center will be built at 109 East 24th St.

The meeting, which began at 6 p.m., saw testimony from one expert witness — John McDonough, a licensed professional planner — who explained several points to the Board pertaining to parking and variances, among others.

He told the Board that parking specific to the community center would not conflict with regular peak parking hours for the surrounding area.

He also stated that the religious use of the center would be “inherently beneficial” to the public good — similar to a school or other potential applicants that would be beneficial for the community.

“This land use by its very nature protects the public good,” McDonough told the Board.

McDonough’s testimony lasted for a half hour; the rest of the meeting, however, was largely composed of public comment, questions and opinions from residents in the auditorium packed with hundreds of people.

A majority of the open public comment consisted of people who live within 200 feet of the area who expressed a variety of concerns to the zoning board including noise pollution, parking issues, a nearby 18-unit development, among others.

Melanie Flora, a resident of Bayonne who lives directly adjacent to the center, told the Board that she had concerns that the center would create noise pollution due to additional vehicles in the vicinity.

“I want to be able to sit in my backyard — I don’t think I should be subjected to noise,” Flora said. “As a homeowner I’m entitled to something.”

A number of residents expressed concerns as to who would enforce any code violations in terms of over-capacity or other infractions.

“Who’s going to be there to enforce these deviations to what’s required in terms of capacity, use of the building, noise, or anything that goes on?” said Kathy Smith, a resident of Bayonne.

The question was repeated several times to the Board — residents said they had called the police but they had not showed up.

Louis Lombardi, commissioner on the Zoning Board, replied that “nobodies going to enforce who goes into St. Vincents. — give it be on Easter or any other day — it’s the same concept,” to from the audience.

Tensions were high throughout the meeting; the Board consistently attempted to quiet the crowd, along with any applause or comment not directed as relevant questions to the witness or to the Board.

Joe Wisniewski, a resident of 23rd Street and active opponent of the Center, was kicked out midway through the meeting by Mark Urban, director of the Zoning Board, for being disruptive during public comment.

Prior to the meeting, a crowd had formed outside the High School’s entrance with signs in support of the community center.

A group of Muslims also held public prayer inside the auditorium prior to the beginning of the meeting.

The nonprofit group Bayonne Muslims had been working since August 2015 to open a community center at 109 E. 24th St. off Avenue F that would offer — among other things — prayer halls, classrooms and a soup kitchen and would establish a permanent home for the group.

For years, the Muslim community had been renting out the basement of the closed St. Henry’s School at 27th Street and Avenue C and was using it as a temporary place of worship.

The Zoning Board was first scheduled to vote on the proposal in January 2016, but the vote was postponed after two expert witnesses were left to be heard from.

The second vote was postponed after Bill Finnerty, the attorney representing the Bayonne Muslim group, had a health issue. The vote was postponed a third time in May 2016 after a request for additional time to update a traffic study. The fourth postponement was needed by the Muslim group in order to finalize the study.

And the previous meeting, which was held in January, ended after nearly five hours after the board still had not heard from the last expert witness — who was finally heard from tonight.

Since the proposal emerged in August 2015, the Muslim community center has been one of Bayonne’s hot button issues.

Tensions were high when Muslims arriving at their place of worship in the basement of the St. Henry’s School building in October were met with anti-Muslim graffiti on the windows and walls outside the building. An arrest was subsequently made.

Meanwhile, a local pastor — who had stated his opposition against the center and has kept signs in his window reading “Stop the Mosque” and “Save Bayonne” — had his house and property vandalized by graffiti in December of last year.

His wife several months earlier was also reportedly harassed by a man for the signs in their window. The Muslim group’s proposal had drawn significant push back from community members prior to tonights meeting. Residents opposed to the center being established cited concerns over traffic volume, parking issues, and noise that the center would bring in.

But religious undertones had also taken form in the city during the center’s numerous postponements.

After the Orlando massacre in June of last year — when 49 people were killed and dozens more injured — Michael Alonso, leader of Bayonne’s “Real Republicans” group cited the tragedy as a reason to oppose the proposal.

“In light of the Orlando terrorist attach recently committed in the name of Islam, a mosque in Bayonne would be unsafe and unwise,” he said previously in a statement.

