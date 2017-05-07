Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier: Who should Devils draft No. 1?
Updated May 07, 2017
Posted May 07, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Devils have been on the clock for the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on April 29. Two players — Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier — are the consensus top two picks, but the order is still up for debate. There’s still a lot to decide between now and June 23, but here are the comparisons, plus arguments for and against each forward.
2017 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Age: 18 (19 on 9/19)
Position: C/RW
Height: 6-3
Weight: 198 pounds
Nationality: Canadian
Junior Team: Brandon Wheat Kings
2016-17 stats: 33 games, 20 G, 26 A, 46 TP
Mathieu Belanger | Getty Images
Patrick is tabbed as a tough two-way center who can win battles across the ice, and he has the speed to compliment his 6-3, 198-pound frame. Patrick has drawn praise for his offensive instincts, and he is touted as a natural scorer and elite passer.
