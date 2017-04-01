North Jersey police warn of parking ticket scam



RIDGEWOOD — Police are warning residents about a fake parking ticket scam.

A fake email alleging that motorists owe bogus parking tickets is making its way around the borough, police said in a news release. The scam asks motorists to call or click on a link to pay the ticket.

Police are reminding the public that at no time will motorists receive notification of a summons via email.

Below is a sample of the fake email:

28-182 – Loading zones and handicapped parking Required to appear in court Parking ticket number information: PDN7319091 Check parking fine

To pay your parking fine, download your fine and choose one of 2 convenient ways: 1. Online (Link) Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee. 2. By phone (automated system) Pay by Visa or Mastercard at (866)561-9742

Best regards, Police Department. Parking Citation Revenue The criterion appropriateness is $68. Some ($17.50 championing m abuses , and $12.50 championing unlisted violations) goes to agreement and county costs and the butt end ($45.50) goes to the city’s accustomed function to recompense championing animated town aids, adding policemen and pom-pom. There are additional parceling elsewhere championing fix-it awards and incapacitated parking violations. Late costs typically artifact the charge of a parking ticket. To disposition alone abeyant disciplining, we committed to get your expenditure within 21 days of the day- after-day the appropriateness was issued, or 14 days from the day-after-day of the first overdue notice.

Anyone with information on the incident or who suspect they might have been targeted is asked to call police at 201-652-3900.

