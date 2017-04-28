Not hard to see why Jets fell for Jamal Adams: He's the complete package



FLORHAM PARK — The number was fine for anyone else on any other day. Most would have been happy. Was it the best? Maybe not. But with Jamal Adams’ film, no general manager would drop the LSU safety on his draft board because of a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

But it didn’t sit well with Adams. Cameras showed him visibly upset after looking up at the time displayed on Lucas Oil Stadium’s scoreboard. When analysts called it “average,” Adams only got more enraged.

So, he did what most top draft picks don’t: At his pro day, he ran again.

He was clocked at 4.45 seconds.

“I don’t feel like I’m average,” Adams said a day after the Jets made him the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. “I don’t ever try to be average.”

The Jets don’t think he will be. They never hid their infatuation with the 21-year-old playmaker in the months leading up to the draft. When he surprisingly fell to them with the No. 6 pick, they wasted no time turning in their draft card.

General manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles beamed with joy after commissioner Roger Goodell made things official, and read the selection aloud from a podium in Philadelphia.

Maccagnan and Bowles can’t wait to show the rest of the world what they already know:

“He is an outstanding player,” Bowles said.

THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

George Adams, Jamal’s father and a former Giants running back, remembers it like it was yesterday. A smile spread across his face when asked to tell the tale. He formed a youth football league in suburban Dallas, and ran it for 14 years. Jamal fell in love with the game. George even coached many of his son’s teams.

But that was a bit of a part-time job. Most games ended early. After a couple quarters, opposing teams had enough of the 8-year-old heavy-hitter knocking all opponents in his path senseless.

“He made a couple of those kids never want to play football again,” George said. “I’m damn serious. He was a different kid.”

While George played running back, he steered his son to the defensive side of the ball. Injuries ended his career after just four seasons, and have left him in physical pain to this day. He wanted Jamal to “give the licks,” not take them.

In the decade-plus since, he has been.

At LSU, Adams established himself as one of the most complete defensive players in the nation. He could play in deep zone coverage, or in the box, closer to the line of scrimmage. He could man-up with receivers, tight ends or running backs. He could fire in on a blitz. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda used him everywhere … because Adams could play everywhere.

From 2014 through 2015, Adams had 143 tackles, a sack, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Last season, quarterbacks threw at him 39 times. He allowed a catch percentage of 51.3, and an NFL quarterback rating of 68.6, according to Pro Football Focus. He was a no-brainer consensus top-five pick in the draft.

“We feel he’s a really good athlete for the position,” Maccagnan said. “We think he has good speed and range. He’s an exceptionally instinctive player. We really like his physical aggressiveness. He’s a very, very good tackler.

“We thought he was a very good, well-rounded player. We felt very comfortable with his ability to play closer to the line of scrimmage or backed off in space.”

Some analysts have compared Adams to Giants All-Pro Landon Collins. Others see Seahawks great Earl Thomas. Maccagnan and Bowles both stopped short of lofty comparisons. They just want Adams to make an impact. It’s hard to imagine he won’t.

A HUMBLE UPBRINGING

Adams took his tour around the Jets’ facility Friday, familiarizing himself with his new home. He was dressed in a gray sports coat, black dress pants, a black T-shirt, and black dress shoes.

There was no gaudy jewelry hanging from his neck, no diamond-studded Rolex on his wrist. He wore a beaded bracelet and Apple Watch, but nothing that screamed “look at me.”

This was his first day at his new job. He wanted to be as professional as a professional can be. He came off mature beyond his years.

And maybe that’s a testament to how he was raised.

He was the son of a Super Bowl champion — George won the 1986 title with the Giants — but never had the perks. He earned everything, and was given nothing. If ever he thought he was better than anyone else, he was put back in his place. Both by his father, and especially his mother, Michelle.

“You have to have some kind of morals with your children,” she said. “You need someone to teach them right from wrong, and I am that one.”

For Adams, football came second to chores. Football came second to school. If Adams didn’t do his homework or messed around in class, he didn’t go to practice. Same thing if he failed to clean his room or make his bed.

“I’m still working on that,” Adams joked about the room cleaning.

Those childhood lessons have made Adams the man he is today — confident, but not arrogant, grateful, but not entitled. He’s aware how fortunate he is to be here. And he’s not taking any of it for granted.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE

George was always a leader. And he saw the same in his 7-year-old son, as teammates regularly followed him. For Jamal, the team always came before self.

LSU’s team struggled mightily during Adams’ career, despite the Tigers’ abundance of talent. The trials and tribulations culminated with head coach Les Miles’ firing four games into 2016. The ensuing weeks were filled with drama. But Adams wanted the Tigers to focus on winning.

To alleviate some of the pressure, he told NOLA.com he sent out several “red herrings,” and hinted he wanted to return to LSU for his senior season to make a run at the Heisman Trophy. It gave reporters and fans something else to discuss. His teammates got a break, as Adams took on the attention.

LSU closed the season with a 29-13 victory over Louisville and Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Citrus Bowl. Adams, their heart and soul, had six tackles and a sack.

The Jets don’t have many leaders right now. They’re looking for someone to be the beacon of light in the darkest of times. It’s uncommon for a rookie to step right in and be that guy.

Adams doesn’t think it will be an issue for him, though.

“I don’t feel like it’s hard,” Adams said. “When you just come in, and you work as hard as you can, you gain the respect of the coaching staff and your teammates. When they see that you’re one of those guys who just wants to do the right things, they’re going to respect you. Once you get that respect, the rest follows.”

