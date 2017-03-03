Now with 11 picks, how do Devils approach 2017 Draft? Scouting director says …



The Devils‘ trade of P.A. Parenteau to the Nashville Predators just before Wednesday’s trade deadline gave the team 11 picks in June’s entry draft.

While the 2017 Draft is touted as one without the high-level talent at the top of the board, Devils director of amateur scouting Paul Castron told NJ Advance Media the depth is still there in the middle rounds, where the team has seven picks over the second, third and fourth rounds.

“There is no (Connor) McDavid, (Auston) Matthews, (Jack) Eichel, players like that,” Castron told NJ Advance Media. “But the next tier, you’re still going to get a good player in the first round.

“There’s still going to be a lot of quality players, and the more picks you have, the better chance you have of getting a good player out of this draft.”

Shero on futures of Cammalleri, Schneider

While the Devils have 11 picks at this point, it’s a number that can — and likely — will change for a couple reasons. One is the looming Las Vegas expansion draft, and teams will have the ability to send draft picks to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for not picking an exposed player(s) in the expansion draft.

The Devils will have to expose at least one defender, two forwards and one goalie after protecting up to 11 players, so they could chose to add further protection with their picks.

Another possibility is another trade before or during the draft, like GM Ray Shero has done in each of the past two entry drafts. He sent second and third-round picks to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Kyle Palmieri in 2015, and he traded a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Beau Bennett in 2016.

Regardless of what the final pick total becomes for the Devils, Castron said the team will always look for what a drafted player can develop into down the line.

“Let’s not worry about how good somebody is today. It’s how good is he going to be?” Castron said. “Some of the higher guys you might ask two years. Some of the other guys you take in the second, third, fourth rounds, it’s how good is this guy going to be in five years? Some guy has 100 points and another guy only has 40. But who’s going to be the better NHL player? That’s what we need to keep telling ourselves, because it’s very easy to get mesmerized by stats.”

The Devils won’t know where they’re picking until the conclusion of the regualr season in April, but a season after the Devils picked nine players in the 2016 Draft, Castron said it another should be another high-volume pull for the Devils.

“We’ve just got to be ready, and our guys are working hard right now, traveling all over the world,” Castron said. “It’s going to be fun to get to our meetings in May and go through it.”

