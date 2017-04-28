Oakland Raiders and Rutgers' Anthony Cioffi: Match made in speed heaven?



As soon as he ran a 40-yard dash timed in the 4.3s, Anthony Cioffi to the Oakland Raiders made sense.

It became official Saturday night when the Rutgers safety was one of the first undrafted players in the country to agree to a priority free-agent deal, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

The Raiders have been obsessed with speed since late owner Al Davis first joined the franchise as a coach in 1963 — decades before spread offenses further emphasized a need for speed.

“That’s something I’m going to really bring to defense and special teams as well,” Cioffi told NJ Advance Media. “It’s a surreal moment, but now I’ve got to go out to Oakland and start turning some heads.”

Undrafted tracker: Where RU alums landed?

Cioffi said he heard from multiple teams Saturday during the fourth through seventh rounds of the NFL Draft but his agent, Matt Marino, was in contact with the Raiders throughout the pre-draft process. He will report to Oakland by Thursday for rookie mini-camp.

“The Raiders had some picks toward the end and they were talking about maybe picking me, so I was really anxious,” Cioffi said. “I was one of their first (free agent) calls. It was just a great fit as far as many chances.”

After hearing a story of how quarterback Tony Romo once turned down a bigger contract as an undrafted free agent because he saw a better opportunity for playing time with the Cowboys, Cioffi made up his mind that a team’s depth chart would be the deciding factor if he had options.

The Raiders only had three safeties with NFL experience on their roster before drafting Obi Melifonwu and Shalom Luani in the second- and seventh-rounds, respectively. LSU safety Rickey Jefferson also reportedly was added as a free agent.

“There’s no friends,” Cioffi said. “I have to go in with a chip on my shoulder and be ready to take a spot.”

Cioffi finished his career as a four-year starter at Rutgers — two at cornerback, one at free safety, one at strong safety and all four on special teams coverage — with 168 tackles, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 2.5 sacks.

The Springfield native worked with respected trainer Chip Smith in Atlanta before the draft. He ran a Smith-verified 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but his time slipped to 4.50 and he was penalized on his vertical leap at Rutgers Pro Day, with a Raiders scout in attendance.

“They said they are bringing in eight guys who are safeties or hybrids and keeping five out of the eight,” Cioffi said. “I’m very comfortable with those odds. The main thing is it’s not about money. It’s about making the roster. It’s more about my chance to get on the field.”

A social media video showed the Cioffi household exploding with excitement when the call came with news that he was headed to the Raiders. The family, which is friendly with Minnesota Vikings owner and New Jersey resident Zygi Wilf, planned to quickly stock up on Raiders gear.

“My mom is already on Amazon clicking away,” he joked.

The Raiders are scheduled to move Las Vegas by no later than 2020 but will play in Oakland in 2017. Cioffi is determined to win over fans in either city — or both.

“You are going to get a guy who is going to give it his all for the organization,” Cioffi said. “Someone who plays with heart and a chip on his shoulder. It’s a dream to play in the NFL, and I’m not going to pass it up for anything. Nothing is going to be in my way.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 30 Apr 2017 11:00:00 +0000