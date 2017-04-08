Oberlander kokosh cake recalled due to unlisted almond paste



PURCHASE, N.Y. — Stop&Shop supermarkets said in a statement that Orthodox Bakery is recalling its Oberlander Bakery chocolate kokosh cake because it may contain almond paste not listed on the ingredients label.

The paste is an allergen that can result in serious illness for those suffering from almond allergies. Symptoms may appear within minutes or up to two hours later and include hives, rash, lip swelling, abdominal cramps, coughing or wheezing, face or tongue swelling, swelling of the throat or vocal cords or loss of consciousness.

The specific product subject to recall is the Oberlander Bakery Chocolate Kokosh Cake, 16 oz, UPC 4371118093 with a “last date sale” of April 30 printed on the back of the label.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund. Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Oberlander at 973-844- 9393.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 08 Apr 2017 01:45:38 +0000