Observations from Day 2 of Jets rookie minicamp | Kevin Greene gets riled up



FLORHAM PARK — The Jets on Saturday held their second day of their three-day rookie minicamp. Sunday’s practice session is closed to reporters.

So what did we notice Saturday?

Well, among another things, Jets coach Todd Bowles made an excellent comparison of new outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene to two legendary professional wrestlers — Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. (Greene dabbled in pro wrestling during his playing days.)

What led to that comparison? We discuss that — and many other things — in the video below.

Day 2 of #Jets rookie minicamp is over. It was… intense. Come talk about it with me & @DarrylSlaterhttps://t.co/7oCdV3XjAq — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 6, 2017

Published at Sun, 07 May 2017 11:00:00 +0000