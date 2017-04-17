Off-Broadway play inspired by 'A League of Their Own' coming to Trenton



TRENTON — For one night only, an off-Broadway play about a 1945 black women’s baseball team is coming to the capital city.

“The Girls of Summer,” written and directed by Layon Gray, will be on stage May 6 at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton.

The play, which addresses racism, deceit and betrayal, was inspired by a scene from the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” according to the author.

It will be the third show that has been brought to the city by Heal the City, a volunteer initiative dedicated to bringing positive projects that enrich the city.

The other two were “Black Angels over Tuskegee” in 2014 and “Kings of Harlem” last year, both also written by Gray.

“We chose him because he has relevant stories when you look at the crime and everything going on in the city,” said Stacy Heading, Heal the City’s executive director. “These teams faced adversities, but overcame them.”

Ivey Avery, who also works with HTC, says the play has an important educational and cultural value by not only shedding light on a little-known piece of history, but also encouraging women and minorities to pursue their dreams.

“It’s a big venture,” she said. “Not a lot of people do this kind of thing bringing this type of caliber of theater here, it’s exciting. … Trenton still has something to offer culturally in terms of programming.”

She added that the underutilized War Memorial also offers the perfect venue.

“This theater is a jewel sitting in the center of the city that needs to be used more,” she said.

The theater seats 1,800 people and tickets are still available.

Before the show, Heal the City will honor five black female athletes from Trenton who have set records and been inducted into hall of fames in their respective sports: Mykeema Ford (basketball), Chelsea Dixon (softball), Jacqui Dent Ivey (track and field), Sacred Downing (boxing) and Tonya Grant-Brown (basketball).

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by calling Stacy Heading at 267-528-5781, Amini Sababu at 609-510-3196 or Donelle Presha at 609-933-1393 (groups).

Proceeds from the show will help sponsor Heal the City programs and events as well as the SEED Male Mentoring Program’s educational and cultural initiatives.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the play starts at 7 p.m.

