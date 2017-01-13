Officer testifies cracked windshield prompted stop in Holland Tunnel gun case



JERSEY CITY — A Port Authority Police officer testified Thursday in the Holland Tunnel gun case Thursday that he approached a pickup truck at toll plaza because he saw a crack in its windshield and obstructions hanging from the rear-view mirror, not because of any markings that might imply there were guns in the vehicle.

“I never would have walked over to the car if I didn’t see a violation,” Off John Basile testified during a suppression hearing in state Superior Court in Jersey City. “The vehicle had a cracked windshield, as well as numerous long objects hanging from the windshield mirror.”

The hearing was scheduled after lawyers for the three Pennsylvania residents facing weapons and drug charges in the case filed motions to suppress evidence in the case — 5 loaded handguns, a shotgun, an assault rifle, body armor and three bags, three bags of marijuana and a pipe — that was seized after Basile pulled over the distinctly-marked pickup as it came through a toll booth in heavy traffic the morning of June 29.

At the close of the hearing, Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez told the lawyers and Assistant Hudson County Prosecutor Thomas Zuppa to present follow-up written arguments by Jan. 19, and set a date of Feb. 13 for a final decision.

John Cramsey, 51, Dean Smith, 53, both of Zionsville, Pa., and Kimberly Arendt, 29, of Lehighton, Pa., now free on bail, were arrested and jailed that day and indicted in October on a total of 63 counts of weapons possession and drug charges.

The blue-and-green, high-suspension Dodge Ram truck was decorated with a large set of cross hairs, the words “Higher Ground Tactical,” “We the People,” and other distinctive markings, which the lawyers say were the real reason for the stop, not the cracked windshield or dangling obstructions.

The markings, the lawyers insist, would have suggested to police that the occupants were gun-rights advocates who might be carrying weapons. And regardless of the fact that there were guns in the vehicle, the markings were not just cause to pull the vehicle over, and thus the stop was an unconstitutional violation of their clients’ 4th Amendment protections against improper search and seizure.

The constitutional questions, combined with defendant John Cramsey’s advocacy for gun rights has attracted widespread attention to the case, particularly among other gun rights advocates.

Basile said he was on his regular foot patrol duty at the Holland Tunnel the morning of the arrest, standing between toll lanes 8 and 9 on the tunnel side of the toll booths, scanning the heavy inbound traffic, when he saw the pickup emerge from the booth in lane 7.

Basile estimated he was between 2 and 3 car lengths from the pickup when he noticed a crack in the windshield and “long objects” hanging from its rear-view, including a coupe of air fresheners. Judging from a photograph produced in court, the crack looked to be about two feet long, running horizontally in a couple of inches above the base of the windshield.

The defense, particularly Cramsey’s lawyer, James Lisa, and Arendt’s, Thomas Mirigliano, attacked Basile’s assertion that he did not even notice the large slogans, arms-related symbols or even the large, lime-green cooler on the pickups front-end until after he had spotted the crack in the windshield.



“You said that when you approached teh vehicle, you saw the crack on the windshield but you missed the big green cooler on the front?” Mirigliano asked, after projecting a large photograph of the vehicle’s front end in which the cooler was prominent but the crack was barely visible.

“It isn’t clear in the picture,” Basile responded, citing glare in the photo. “It’s easier to see it with the naked eye.”

Security camera footage showed Basile approach the pickup’s passenger side from a distance of about 15 to 20 feet, then walk around the back as it rolled slowly forward to check on the rear plate. Then, he said, he walked to the driver’s side window and knocked, leading to the discovery of an ammunition cartridge.

“As soon as he rolled down the window I saw the magazine clip,” Basile said.

Basile said he told Smith, who was driving, to pull over to the side of the plaza, and then asked whether there were weapons in the vehicle. Cramsey, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, said there were, but that they were legally registered to him, and that he was a firearms instructor who trained police officers, Basile said.

Basile said Cramsey also told him that the trio were on their way to Brooklyn, to rescue the teenage daughter of a Pennsylvania friend who was in a house where heroin was being abused. Basile said Cramsey also told him that his 20-year-old daughter had died of an overdose, and that his son was an addict.

Basile was not impressed, however, and arrested the two men. Arendt, who had ridden from Pennsylvania in the back of the covered pickup, was also arrested.

Under cross examination, Basile said he did not inform Smith or Cramsey of their Miranda rights against self-incrimination before asking whether there were weapons in the vehicle. The judge invited lawyers to argue in their written arguments whether that was improper.

But the lawyers said after the hearing that the crux of the case was weather it was actually the cracked windshield and hanging obstructions that had prompted the stop, which would have made it legal, or the gun-rights marking, which would not.

The judge seemed to agree, and summed up the legal issue before adjourning the hearing.

“The issue is pretty simple, right?” Galis-Menendez said. “Did he have a right to stop or not?”

Steve Strunsky may be reached at sstrunsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @SteveStrunsky. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

