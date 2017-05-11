Officials ID man killed when suspect shot at police in Trenton



TRENTON — The man killed when police came under fire Wednesday morning in South Trenton lived a street away from where he shot.

Law enforcement officials identified the man late Wednesday as Robert Powell Jr., 56, of Lamberton Street.

Powell was shot at about 6:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Centre Street when a U.S. Marshals task force came under fire from a man they were trying to arrest, officials have said.

Video of the shooting, shot by a neighbor and posted on social media, shows Powell crouching behind a car near police officers, then being dragged away by them after being wounded. He died at the scene, police said.

After shooting at police, the man – identified earlier in the day as Tyleeb Reese, 35 – retreated back into his house and has been holed up ever since.

The standoff continued at 10 p.m Wednesday, shortly after reports of a shot coming from inside the house that police have surrounded.

City, county and federal police agencies have sealed off several blocks around Centre Street.

Earlier in the evening, authorities said they continued to negotiate with the armed, barricaded subject.

