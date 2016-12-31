Ohio State's Tim Beck to join ex-Rutgers OC Drew Mehringer at Texas



The coordinators of the best best- and worst-ranked Big Ten offenses in 2016 are teaming up.

Tim Beck reportedly is leaving his post as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator to assume the same responsibilities at Texas.

Texas previously hired former Rutgers offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Though no roles officially have been announced, Mehringer was said to be brought on board as a co-offensive coordinator.

Rutgers’ 2017 opponents: 0-8 in bowls

Ohio State led the Big Ten with 459.2 yards per game while Rutgers finished last in the conference — and in the 128-team FBS — with 283.2 yards per game.

Despite those numbers, Beck and his co-coordinator Ed Warinner were on the hot seat at Ohio State as the offense sputtered down the stretch and quarterback J.T. Barrett seemed to regress from early-season Heisman Trophy contender.

It all culminated with a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl that marked the first shutout of coach Urban Meyer’s career and Ohio State’s first shutout since 1993.

Meanwhile, Mehringer, 29, would have been welcomed back to Piscataway in an effort to maintain staff continuity. He was a successful closer in recruiting.

Rutgers instead lured Kansas State associate athletics director Jerry Kill — a former Big Ten Coach of the Year at Minnesota — back into coaching with a rich contract, making UConn’s loss its own gain.

Texas coach Tom Herman is a longtime mentor of Mehringer at Rice, Iowa State, Ohio State and Houston.

Herman’s connection to Beck — a former high school coach in Texas — is more roundabout.

In fact, Beck replaced Herman as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator when he took his 2015 national championship ring and headed off to be Houston’s coach.

So Meyer’s last two offensive coordinators are both at Texas. Mehringer — a highly regarded graduate assistant under Meyer — did not overlap with Beck at Ohio State.

Beck previously spent seven seasons at Nebraska, including four as offensive coordinator, under former coach Bo Pelini. He was a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach.

Both Beck and Mehringer also held the title of quarterbacks coach last season, but Horns Digest reported that Beck will be in charge of both play-calling and quarterbacks.

Furthering the idea that Beck’s exodus was in the works for a long time, Ohio State acted quickly to replace him. Meyer reportedly hired former Boston College offensive coordinator Ryan Day to work with quarterbacks.

Day was a graduate assistant for Meyer at Florida and came through the ranks under one of Meyer’s proteges, Steve Addazio, at Temple and Boston College.

Reports are that former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson — fired in December over alleged mistreatment of players — could fill the shoes of offensive coordinator.

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Tue, 03 Jan 2017 16:27:09 +0000