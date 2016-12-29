Old Bridge quarterback Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers target, transferring to IMG Academy



One of the most promising young quarterbacks in New Jersey is headed to the Sunshine State.

Old Bridge quarterback Artur Sitkowski, who holds offers from Rutgers among several other colleges, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season.

In a note posted to Twitter headlined “Thank you Old Bridge,” Sitkowski thanked the town, school and team for their support.

“Today I made one of the hardest decisions in my life to leave my family and friends to finish my high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida,” Sitkowski said in the note. “I want to thank Old Bridge High School’s administration, teachers, and staff for unforgettable three years. Thank you Coach Lanzafama and your staff for shaping me into the player and person I am today. To the Old Bridge community, thank you for the countless support through the yars. I will always be an Old Bridge kid and never forget where I came from. And to my teammates, I would not be in the position I am today without you guys. I will never forget you guys and will cherish our memories forever. I am excited for the new opportunity and ready to get to work. Thank you!”

Sitkowski, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound pro-style quarterback, had six touchdowns and nine interceptions while throwing for 1,216 yards as a junior while rushing for eight additional touchdowns. He had 16 passing touchdowns to just four touchdowns as a sophomore and racked up 1,425 passing yards.

A four-star recruit, Sitkowski’s transfer will bring him closer to a pair of schools recruiting him — Florida and Miami. North Carolina, Wisconsin, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State and Ohio State are among his other offers.

Rutgers has made Sitkowski a priority, and made a splash when coach Chris Ash was on the sideline to watch him play against South Brunswick back on Sept. 9.

Thank you Old Bridge pic.twitter.com/gLAlQV3zFz — Artur Sitkowski (@artursitkowski4) December 28, 2016

Jeremy Schneider may be reached at jschneider@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @J_Schneider. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Thu, 29 Dec 2016 23:42:00 +0000