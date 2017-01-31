On leave from school district job, Fulop operative takes city post



JERSEY CITY — One of Mayor Steve Fulop’s political operatives took a yearlong hiatus from his job with the school district last month to take an $80,000-a-year job with the city Department of Public Works.

Tommy Curtis, a ward leader for the Journal Square area, was hired on Jan. 17 to be the DPW’s general supervisor of streets. Curtis was formerly a carpenter for the public-school district making $64,010 annually.

The Jersey City school board approved a yearlong leave of absence for Curtis on Jan. 19. The reason for the break is listed as “personal business” on that night’s meeting agenda. The hiatus is scheduled to end on Jan. 2, 2018.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill told The Jersey Journal Curtis’ city job is permanent.

“No idea what his employment situation is with the BOE but we intend on keeping him here,” Morrill said.

Curtis said he is making sure potholes are filled, catch basins are cleaned out and street signs are in good condition. He told The Jersey Journal the DPW has gone from filling 22 potholes to as many as 99 a day now that he’s been hired. Previously the DPW crews were cleaning out six blocks’ worth of catch basins a day and now they’re doing a whole ward in three days, Curtis said.

“I’m happy to be there,” he said.

Morrill said the job was advertised on the city’s website for a month and four people were interviewed.

Ellen Simon, who sat on the Jersey City school board for three years, called Curtis’ leave of absence “unusual.” Simon did not seek re-election in November.

“I always understand ‘personal business’ to mean the employee was dealing with a personal matter,” she said. “Taking a patronage job doesn’t fall into that category.”

The Jersey City Democratic Committee has leaders for each of the city’s six wards. Curtis shares his spot as Ward C leader with Steve Lipski, the former city councilman who is a vice principal at Harrison High School.

Jonathan Wharton, an assistant professor of political science and urban affairs at Southern Connecticut State University, said ward leaders, sometimes called ward healers, are a throwback to true machine politics. Their most important function: getting out the vote come election time, said Wharton, a former Jersey City resident.

“Historically the mayors of Jersey City and Chicago have these people at the ground level,” Wharton said. “They went to the churches, they went to the fish fries, they had their eyes and ears on the street.”

Terrence T. McDonald may be reached at tmcdonald@jjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @terrencemcd. Find The Jersey Journal on Facebook.

