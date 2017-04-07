Oops! Jersey City DPW crew fills pothole in Bayonne



Heads turned this morning when a Jersey City DPW crew was spotted filling a pothole … in Bayonne.

The crew was in front of the Broadway Diner, one block south of the Jersey City border, at about 10:30 a.m. when Jersey City resident Barbara Camacho noticed and snapped a photo.

Camacho said a person told the crew they were not in Jersey City.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said the DPW chief told her the crew had been working so aggressively filling potholes on Garfield Avenue they hadn’t noticed they had left the city limits.

Camacho said the crew bypassed potholes on Garfield Avenue, which becomes Broadway, to get to the one in front of the Broadway Diner.

“They did a good job in Bayonne,” Camacho said.

Terrence T. McDonald may be reached at tmcdonald@jjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @terrencemcd. Find The Jersey Journal on Facebook.