Oscars 2017: The 12 sorest losers in Oscar history
Updated February 25, 2017
Posted February 25, 2017
By Vicki Hyman | NJ Advance Media
It’s live television, but the Academy Awards still have a script: When the winner is announced, the losers graciously smile and clap. But we live for those rare moments when the curtain falls and you see genuine dismay, shock or stone-cold anger register on their faces. Here are our favorite moments from those failed to mount the Oscar podium.
12. Bill Murray losing to Sean Penn, 2004
Isn’t kissing Scarlett Johanssen reward enough? Apparently not for Lost In Translation” star Bill Murray, who somehow goes deader than his factory-set deadpan when “Mystic River” star Sean Penn takes the best actor Oscar.
11. Emily Watson losing to Gwyenth Paltrow, 1999
“Hilary and Jackie” star Emily Watson, losing the trophy for the second time in three years, seems to be silently seething, around the 1:40 mark, as Gwyneth Paltrow blubbers on the podium for “Shakespeare in Love.” Can you blame her?
10. Robert Downey Jr. losing to Al Pacino, 1993
“Chaplin” nominee Robert Downey Jr.’s drug problems won’t surface for another three years, but he seems to be on some sort of mood-dampening substance as Al Pacino takes the win for best actor for “Scent of a Woman.” No reaction whatsoever.
9. Ian McKellen losing to Jim Broadbent, 2002
For a man who has played two iconic wizards, it takes an awful long time to conjure up a smile when “The Fellowship of the Ring” co-star Ian McKellen loses to “Iris” star Jim Broadbent for best supporting actor.
Published at Sat, 25 Feb 2017 17:02:35 +0000
