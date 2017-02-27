Oscars criticized for not including Bill Paxton in memorial



Actor Bill Paxton died just one day before the 2017 Oscars ceremony, and when Jennifer Aniston introduced the yearly memorial reel, she did give the actor an emotional mention.

But Paxton, who died on Saturday at the age of 61 after complications from surgery, was not included among the various actors and talents in the reel, which was set to Sara Bareilles singing the Joni Mitchell song “Both Sides, Now” and closed out with a Carrie Fisher clip.

On Twitter, viewers questioned why producers couldn’t make sure Paxton — known for his roles in “Twister,” “Aliens,” “Weird Science,” “Apollo 13″ and many more films — was added into the actual reel.

But the last-minute add-on was obviously intentional, unlike the gargantuan mistake that capped the awards show when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the winner of best picture, an honor intended for “Moonlight.”

Here’s a slice of the criticism of the show’s Paxton treatment on social media:

