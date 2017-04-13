'Oslo' at Lincoln Center is an explosive look at making peace



We’ve all seen that 1993 picture a hundred times: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat, head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, smiling as they shake hands on the White House lawn under the paternalistic auspices of President Bill Clinton. The Oslo Accords had been signed, peace had been achieved in the Middle East, and everybody lived happily ever after.

Of course that is false — it would be mere months before violence would erupt again in Gaza — but perhaps if only for the duration of a handshake, relationships in one of the world’s most war-torn regions seemed to be improving.

In “Oslo,” now playing at Lincoln Center’s Broadway space after transferring upstairs from the off-Broadway Newhouse following rave reviews last summer, playwright J.T. Rogers concerns himself less with the violence and the handshake, and much more so with the many months of tense negotiations that made Clinton’s most famous photo-op possible.

It is a smart and at all times potentially explosive play that has at its core people rather than politics. Rogers muses about how a small group of humans having secret conversations (and copious drinks) across tables and in sitting rooms can create results that resound on a global scale. It is an insightful play that is neither as meticulous nor efficient as it could be (it does little to earn the right to its three-hour running time), but nonetheless does impressive work to underscore the personal at the heart of the political.

At the center of these grand geopolitical machinations is an unassuming but fiercely idealistic Norwegian named Terje Rod-Larsen (Jefferson Mays) and his wife Mona (Jennifer Ehle). Rod-Larsen is utterly convinced that if he can get the Israelis and the Palestinians in a comfortable space away from CNN cameras and huge political delegations, that progress could finally be made in peace talks.

Against all odds, he gets both sides on board and sets up secret back-channel discussions in Oslo where members of the PLO and Israeli representatives meet face-to-face for the first time.

Negotiations are tight — to the Israelis, the PLO are terrorists, and as far as the PLO is concerned, the Israelis are colonialist interlopers — and so too is Rod-Larsen’s position. He has told nearly nobody about the project, and if anyone from his boss to the Americans were to hear about it, big trouble would ensue. But Rod-Larsen manages to keep leaks to a minimum, and remarkable progress is made as relationships develop and grow between political adversaries.

“Oslo” has a tendency to drag in the middle as it mirrors the tedium of persistent negotiations — we all know that these talks lead to a resolution on the White House lawn saps much of the play’s drama, and we know that both sides’ threats to walk away from the table do not materialize. But the play’s strength is Rogers’s ability to create knowable people out of characters who might only stand in for deeply seated political positions (for the most part, anyway: One communist Palestinian is little other than a wearisome, shouting sloganeer).

The chief PLO negotiator Ahmed (Anthony Azizi) is stunned to find that he and Uri (Michael Aronov), hardline Israeli diplomat, can shake hands and share stories about their daughters. In the process, Rogers shows the gradual and productive unfolding of interpersonal relationships that at least have the potential to bridge dangerous cultural divides.

All of this human drama is augmented powerfully by a subtle, near-constant foreboding undertone (Peter John Still and Marc Salzberg, sound) that refuses to let us forget the great danger attendant upon Rod-Larsen’s lofty goals.

So too do Michael Yeargan’s sets and Donald Holder’s lighting do important work in communicating the grand scale of this process. High, grand walls without a ceiling seem to suggest that these conversations throw off confinement, while deep, flowing lights frequently drown the stage, threatening to overwhelm these characters who are always in danger of getting in over their heads.

With director Bartlett Sher at the helm, the large cast moves elegantly and purposefully around an expansive stage, as the play also oscillates in mood and tone — now razor-tense, now lighthearted. Together, Sher and Rogers probe with real curiosity and insight the simple conversations complex people conduct as a means towards global progress.

