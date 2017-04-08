Pacific Flea Market a home for artists, vendors in Bergen-Lafayette community



JERSEY CITY — Out of the many antique and vintage items Stuart Metrick has collected over the past several decades, the most interesting one might be his own home.

At 149 Pacific Ave. in Jersey City — which was was once a union hall for workers at an old factory across the street — stands a building that one would probably pass without a second glance.

But Metrick’s home, layered with a plethora of collectible items, looks a lot different on the inside.

“This stuff finds me,” Metrick said Saturday afternoon at the Pacific Flea Market, where he and a number of artists in the local community display their work in Metrick’s backyard.

Metrick’s collectibles include everything from old apothecary equipment from the late 18th century, to an old train oiler, as well as a never-ending vinyl record collection.

What started as a garage sale three years ago has turned into a full flea market for the Bergen-Lafayette community.

“That’s all it was, a garage sale,” Metrick said. “People from the Bergen-Lafayette area came here and said ‘Wow you should do this all the time.'”

Brittany Graziosi, who has her own vendor set up featuring her collection of repurposed bone jewelry, is the vendor coordinator and manager of the flea market and has helped Metrick bring in other vendors from the community.

“He had an antique market, garage sale vibe going on which I thought was really cool,” she said. “I figured we could pull in other people and their collections and make it more of a market.”

Now in its third year, the Pacific Flea Market features a number of artists selling their work, as well as live music, curated art shows, outdoor street art, and rotating food trucks.

It is held on the second Saturday of every month from April through October.

