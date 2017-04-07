Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn break up, report says



The best quarterback in the NFL is facing an off-the-field challenge.

According to a report from People, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and long-time girlfriend Olivia Munn have split up.

The couple had been together since 2014, making for one of the most-high profile celebrity pairings in recent years. The report painted the picture of an amicable parting.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The source says the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

Rodgers, 33, has carved an all-time great career out with the Packers. Since taking over as Green Bay’s starter for Brett Favre in 2008, Rodgers has posted a 65.1 completion percentage, thrown for 36,827 yards, 297 touchdowns and captured a Super Bowl ring. Last January, Rodgers made one of the most impressive throws in NFL history to help the Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason.

Munn, 36, started her career in television journalism before becoming an actress, including a role in the X-Men series. She’s also been a model for Nike and Pepsi.

TMZ speculated that Munn’s role in Rodgers’ family feud could have been part of the reason for the split.

There was a huge rift between Aaron and his family over the years — and many people believed Olivia played a part … though Aaron never publicly addressed it.



No word on why the two split — but Olivia has been hanging out with her close friend, Ayesha Curry, over the past few days without Rodgers. Our guess is she’s leaning on Ayesha for emotional support.



This news comes after rumors of an engagement surfaced between the two.

Published at Fri, 07 Apr 2017 13:50:00 +0000