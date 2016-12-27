Pair charged with trying to make counterfeit money



LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two South Jersey residents were arrested on forgery charges last week after police raided their home, Lower Township police said.

Police found items used to manufacture counterfeit money Thursday at the house on Petticoat Creek Lane, according to a news release. Police didn’t describe the items.

Johnathan Chester, 25, of Wildwood, and Carollee Schick, 55, were arrested and charged with forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and possession of forgery devices. Schick was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Neither is in the Cape May County jail as of Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

