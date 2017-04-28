Panama: More than just the canal | Travel Column



When you think of Panama, most likely one thing comes to mind: the Panama Canal. True, this engineering marvel – which, after decades of work and thousands of lives lost, linked the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in 1914 – makes for a fascinating story. I can attest that it’s an equally fascinating sight to visit, but there’s plenty more to see and do in this small Central American country.

Here are some of the highlights of our recent three-day visit:

The Panama Rain Forest. The region known as Gamboa is considered one of the best bird-watching sites in all of Central America, and we did indeed enjoy a glimpse of a colorful Toucan bird during our hour-long aerial tram tour with the boundaries of Sobriena National Park. A naturalist guide traveled in our gondola, pointing out various plants and wildlife. Ascending some 280 feet above the lush forest floor to a spacious viewing platform, I was thrilled to catch sight of a sleeping tree-hanging sloth. Speaking of which, there are sloth (and ant-eaters, too) at the Gamboa Wildlife Rescue Center, part of the Pan American Conservation Association. Since its establishment in 2005, more than 3,500 wild animals have been rescued and more than 90 percent of them returned to their natural environment through the work of Association volunteers. We especially enjoyed meeting a baby Sloth named Spinach, an ant-eater named Rob, and a beautiful two-year-old female jaguar, Fiona, who was getting readied to travel to Miami to be mated with a male jaguar, as the species is endangered. (Fiona came to the Wildlife Rescue Center as a weeks-old cat whose mother had been killed by poachers). The nearby Gamboa Rainforest Resort offers an array of eco-tours and nature-themed activities for its guests.

Panama City’s “Old Town,”Casco Viejo, is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its French-Spanish architecture, boutique shops and unique restaurants. The now-trendy section of the city is reminiscent of New Orleans, and a stroll down its cobblestone streets was an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. I savored a chocolate frappe, perfect on a steamy afternoon, at the Cafe Unido, located in the historic American Trade Hotel. (We also enjoyed a stroll through the lobby of the recently renovated 1870s Central Hotel, where then-President Theodore Roosevelt stayed during his visit to see the Panama Canal construction in 1906. (He was the first American President to travel outside of the Continental U.S. during his 17-day tour of Panama).

Famed architect Frank Gehry’s first Latin American structure, the Biodiversity Museum, opened a few years ago to great fanfare, and no wonder: it’s a great attraction that’s focused on nature and mankind. For $18 (adults), it’s a well-worth-seeing museum with colorful displays and fantastic audio-visual highlights.

And of course, the big-ticket item for any visitor to Panama is the Panama Canal. The Canal is 48 miles long, and was 17 years in the making – first attempted by the French in the 1880s, and then by the Americans shortly after the turn of the century. More than 25,000 men died during its construction (mostly due to little-understood malaria and yellow fever), and there was enough rock and rubble dug from the isthmus of Central America to circle the earth four times. The most popular viewing spot is from the four-story Miraflores Lock Visitor Center. It was a bit of a mob scene there on the Saturday we visited, but totally worth it. There’s a great gift shop, too, as well as an included informational film about the Canal’s creation, a beyond impressive engineering feat that’s still impressive today. (A set of new Canal locks – doubling the capacity of the Canal and allowing much larger ships to enter – opened in 2016, but we didn’t have time to check them out).

Our beachfront hotel, the Westin Playa Bonita, proved an ideal jumping-off point for these various day excursions. Gamboa Tours, which offers an array of day trips ranging from city to country destinations, has an office right in the hotel, an added convenience. The 600-plus-room Westin Playa Bonita (“Pretty Beach”), has several beautiful swimming pools (including a fantastic infinity pool), but its beach looked better for shell collecting than swimming.

I especially enjoyed a facial at the resort’s on-site Clarins Sensory Spa, which offers a cooling plunge pool as well as a steaming Jacuzzi. The hotel’s luscious breakfast buffet, served in Pacifica, the largest of its six onsite restaurants, was the perfect way to start our on-the-go sight-seeing days. We had some terrific meals off-site, too, including a farewell dinner at the popular, elegant Ocho y Medio (“8 and a Half”) Restaurant, which specializes in traditional Panamanian fare.

Weather-wise, Panama can be steamy and hot, so plan accordingly – don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray. A less-than three-hour flight from Miami, Panama was a fabulous “bucket-list” getaway for me. It’s unlikely I’ll return, so I’m grateful for the terrific memories of a truly unique destination.

For more information about Panama, go to: www.visitpanama.com. Information about the Westin Playa Bonita is available at: www.starwoodhotels.com

Nicole Pensiero is a South Jersey-based freelance travel writer and a member of the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA).

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 29 Apr 2017 16:00:49 +0000