Panic breaks out at Jersey Gardens after false reports of shots fired

ELIZABETH — Chaos broke out at The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Monday evening after someone incorrectly yelled that shots had been fired, a city spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Kelly Martins said a chair slammed during a fight, and a person erroneously thought the noise was a gunshot.

One eight-year-old child had a cut finger, Martins said. No other injuries were reported.

Police were trying to clear the mall around 6 p.m.

Martins said no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A Port Authority police officer was directing traffic away from the mall at its Kapkowski Road entrance. An ambulance could be seen pulling out of the parking lot.

NJ Transit buses 40, 111 and 115 are delayed up to an hour due to the police activity.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

