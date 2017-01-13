Party with Stephen Colbert for the Montclair Film Fest



The Montclair Film Festival wants to raise some money – and raise the roof.

The organization had a fine fundraiser at NJPAC in November with John Oliver, and has been racking up grants lately from the New Jersey Cultural Trust, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Montclair Foundation. But the non-profit does a lot of work, and there’s still a lot of work to do.

So they’re having a concert and dance party February 4th at the Wellmont in Montclair, and you can get your tickets now.

Dubbed “I Want My MFF” and given an ’80s theme, the Saturday evening event will be anchored by live music from the way-cool Losers Lounge and special performances by local residents Patrick Wilson and Stephen Colbert. And, yes, of course, there are the usual promised “special guests” – which given the Lounge’s pop pedigree, and Colbert’s wide circle of friends, could be interesting.

Prices are $25 for the cheap seats, $100 for the dance floor and two free drinks, and $200 for a pre-party reception, open bar and food; proceeds support the fest’s year-round mission and new home at the Investors Bank and Media Center, opening in April. For more information visit the fest’s site.

Published at Sat, 14 Jan 2017 16:26:30 +0000