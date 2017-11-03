Patrons turned away at time change take bar doors off hinges, rush inside



CLIFTON – A crowd outside a popular North Jersey nightclub turned unruly early Sunday when management stopped allowing people inside as the clocks moved ahead for Daylight Saving Time, authorities said.

Bliss Lounge on Allwood Road stopped allowing patrons inside about 2 a.m. “due to capacity and the time change, which shortened the hours of operation by one hour,” Clifton police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken said in a statement.

“The individuals standing outside waiting to gain entry became unruly, causing a large disturbance,” Bracken said.

At one point, the crowd overpowered security staff and rushed the front doors, Bracken said.

“The crowd proceeded to force the front doors off of the hinges and then forced their way into the club,” Bracken said.

Landmark restaurant abruptly closes doors

Once inside, a secondary disturbance ensued, police said.

Clifton police, along with officers from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies responded, Bracken said.

Three people were arrested, two for disorderly conduct and one for possession of a handgun, Bracken said.

“During the incident, a handgun was observed in the waistband of a patron and that individual was taken into custody,” Bracken said. “Although he possessed a carry permit for the state of Georgia, he did not have one for New Jersey.”

Police on Monday morning did not release the names or ages of the people arrested.

Anthony G. Attrino may be reached at tattrino@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @TonyAttrino. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 13 Mar 2017 12:46:04 +0000