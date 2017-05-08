Penn State frat brother says plea to call 9-1-1 ignored on night pledge died



Kordel Davis, then pledging at Alpha Upsilon chapter house of Beta Theta Pi at Penn State, had fallen and hit his head during a rush party in the fall of 2016.

He had a deep cut above his left eye and was bleeding heavily. Fraternity members helped him up and took him to Urgent Care, a walk-in non-emergency care center, but never called 9-1-1.

Davis would be questioned months later by detectives about the night of Feb. 2, when Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, fell down a set of basement stairs at the same fraternity house.

Davis still bore a scar above his eye while recounting to investigators how that night he pleaded with his fellow fraternity members to get Piazza help, at one point screaming at them.

But no one listened. Instead, Piazza, who had suffered life-threatening injures in the fall, would not get help until almost 12 hours later. He would die on Feb. 4 from those injuries.

The fraternity, along with 18 of its members, face a number of charges, including involuntary manslaughter, hazing and giving alcohol to minors, it was announced on Friday by Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller.

The troubling details behind the night a N.J. student died at Penn State

“So when I walked into the room and I saw Timothy lying on the couch, at first I’m thinking he probably had way too much to drink, he could possibly have alcohol poisoning,” Davis told ABC’s Good Morning America on Sunday. “Everybody was surrounding him, basically laughing pointing … Right away I started freaking out … Tim fell and he’s just lying on the couch … If Tim fell, he does not need to be on the couch … he needs to go to the hospital, we need to call 911.”

Because the fraternity house had a surveillance system, much of what happened that night was recorded. Beta Theta Pi, which had been suspended in 2009 for alcohol violations involving serving alcohol to minors, reopened with a no alcohol policy after extensive renovations and a live-in person to provide oversight. Penn State recently permanently banned the fraternity.

The footage, detailed in a grand jury report released Friday, shows Davis becoming “very animated,” when he first sees Piazza on the couch. He told the grand jury that Piazza was thrashing and making “weird movements” while other fraternity members were holding him down. Davis said he told them Piazza needed to go to the hospital, stating at one point he screamed at them to get help.

Jonah Neuman, 19, of Nashville, Tenn., one of those charged on Friday, is seen shoving Davis into a wall and telling him to leave. Davis then got Ed Gilmartin, Beta’s vice president, but testified both he and Neuman dismissed his concerns. Gilmartin is also facing charges; Davis was not charged.

“So basically it seemed like they just wanted to make sure they themselves were safe rather than Tim truly being safe,” Davis told Good Morning America’s Eva Pilgrim.

Davis would also tell ABC News that he was “manipulated” into believing everything was going to be fine. He told ABC news the events of that night have taught him, “When you think something is wrong, you shouldn’t be afraid to speak your mind. Don’t let people change your thoughts.”

The grand jury report shows Piazza was one of 14 pledges forced to run the gauntlet the night he fell, consisting of quickly drinking vodka, wine and beer at stations. A doctor would testify that he estimated Piazza’s blood alcohol level to be .36, a near fatal amount of alcohol.

After Piazza feel down a set of basement stairs, the surveillance video shows him being carried to a couch, where attempts are made to revive him, according to the investigation.

Piazza is seen on the video staggering around for hours, hitting his head several times. At times, people in the house find him on the floor, but do not call for help, according to the investigation. Eventually, he staggers toward the same set of basement stairs and is later found unconscious in the basement.

There was also evidence that after Piazza was found in the morning of Feb. 3, attempts to cover up what happened were made before help was called. Some members tried to dress him, cleaned blood from his face and discussed destroying evidence, including the surveillance footage, according to the report.

Peter Sala, a Pennsylvania attorney representing those charged in Piazza’s death, told reporters, “Of course it’s a tragedy, but it doesn’t mean there was any intent involved in any of this,” according Good Morning America.

Timothy Piazza’s father, James, said on Friday his son’s death was the result of an “entitlement, disobedience of the law and a disregard for moral values,” adding the lack of efforts to get his son help in the hours after he fell were “egregious acts of self-preservation.”

Penn State President Eric J. Barron has reiterated the university’s efforts to address hazing, excessive drinking and sexual assaults, noting it is a problem found on campuses across the nation.

“The details alleged in these finding are heart-wrenching and incomprehensible,” Barron has said, adding the details outlined in the grand jury report are “sickening and difficult to understand.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 08 May 2017 18:02:26 +0000