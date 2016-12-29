Penn State suspends N.J. natives Saeed Blacknall, Manny Bowen for Rose Bowl



Saeed Blacknall’s follow-up to the best game of his Penn State career in the Big Ten Championship Game will be to sit out the Rose Bowl due to a suspension.

And the wide receiver will have company.

Fellow New Jersey native and starting linebacker Manny Bowen also was suspended by Penn State for a violation of team rules, according to a report from PennLive.com.

“I’m a Manny Bowen fan,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry told ESPN.com. “He’s had a really good year for us, but we just keep rolling. It’s a rally cry for our group. There really wasn’t any flinching in the room.

He added, “I think it’s a learning experience for everybody. I think everybody makes mistakes and we’re able to have everybody learn from mistakes. I think we’ll be better for it.”

Both players made the trip to Pasadena, Calif. and are practicing but won’t play Monday’s against USC., the report said. No additional details were given when Penn State announced the suspensions prior its first practice at the bowl site.

Bowen, a sophomore from Barnegat High School product, has 68 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, and started the final 12 games.

Blacknall, a junior from Manalpan High School product, overcame his history of inconsistencies to finish with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback victory against Wisconsin that earned Penn State a conference title and a berth in the Rose Bowl. He has 15 catches for 347 yards in seven starts on the season.

Both players were named to the Big Ten All-Academic Team after the season.

