Pennsylvania woman indicted in fatal N.J. I-78 wreck

FLEMINGTON – A Pennsylvania woman has been indicted by a Hunterdon County grand jury after being charged with driving while intoxicated in a fatal Interstate 78 accident in August.

Tiasha C. Falu, 35, of Reading, Pa., will be arraigned on Monday on charges of second-degree death by auto and fourth-degree assault by auto.

Falu was traveling east on Interstate 78 in Clinton Township on Aug. 21 when she lost control of her 2004 Chevrolet Venture, which left the expressway, rotated, overturned and ended up back on the eastbound side of the roadway, it was previously reported.

A passenger, Ariel Lozano, 32, of Reading, Pa, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old, also from Reading, Pa., was the front-seat passenger in the minivan. He was flown to Morristown Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Falu was charged with driving while intoxicated after being taken to a hospital by ambulance where blood tests confirmed the presence of alcohol, police said.

