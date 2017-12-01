Person in wheelchair reportedly struck by SUV



ATLANTIC CITY — A person in a motorized wheelchair was struck by an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Atlantic City, according to a report.

The unidentified person was hit by a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Atlantic and Kentucky avenues around 4 p.m., PressofAtlanticCity.com said.

The extent of the person’s injuries were not known. The wheelchair was still under the vehicle as police directed traffic around the scene, the Press said.

Atlantic City police didn’t immediately respond to NJ Advance Media’s request for additional information.

